RFK Jr Announces Independent Run for President in Challenge to US Party Establishment

Kennedy has made his name in public life as a highly idiosyncratic figure. After a brief stint as an assistant district attorney in New York City, he drifted towards environmental activism.

“We declare independence from the two political parties and the corrupt interests that dominate them and the entire rigged system… that have turned government officials into indentured servants for their corporate bosses.”It’s a statement that could have come from Bernie Sanders or, if not for the vaguely anti-capitalist rhetoric, perhaps Donald Trump. But in an era where figures on all sides of the ideological spectrum have found success running against establishment politics, it instead came from activist and environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.Kennedy has made his name in public life as a highly idiosyncratic figure. After a brief stint as an assistant district attorney in New York City, he drifted towards environmental activism. Followers of online anti-vaccine discourse may know him for his prominent activism around that issue, which critics say trends towards conspiracy theory.On Monday, the heir to the influential Kennedy political brand cast himself as a champion of those estranged from US politics over a wide array of issues.“And yet these universal yearnings stand alongside a broad agreement that our country has lost its way."Kennedy seems to believe the political party of his father and uncle has lost its way as well. Since first announcing his presidential bid under the Democratic banner half a year ago, Kennedy registered as high as 20% in voter intention surveys for the party’s primary.But party figures, fearing his candidacy would weaken presumptive nominee President Joe Biden, strongly rejected him. Spurned by liberal media, Kennedy instead turned to independent online outlets, as well as Fox News.In the process Kennedy gained a following among political conservatives, to the extent that Republicans now seem most fearful of the candidate’s spoiler potential.Kennedy does indeed voice many traditionally progressive views – such as blaming corporate America for the country’s crisis in home affordability. He also unabashedly invokes some of the United States’ most deeply-held cultural taboos, such as when he claimed there is “overwhelming evidence” his uncle President John F. Kennedy was killed in a Central Intelligence Agency plot.Statements like that have caused some mainstream figures to dismiss Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a “conspiracy theorist,” but his willingness to tread where others may not could only increase his reputation as a truth teller in a time of political cynicism and deceit.That the liberal scion of a family once considered synonymous with the Democratic Party could nonetheless build a large following among Republicans may suggest that it’s not primarily ideology that divides us, but something imposed from above.“It’s more than being independent of two existing parties. It’s also independence from tribal thinking.”

