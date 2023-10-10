https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/russia-china-mongolia-to-launch-great-tea-road-tourist-route-economy-ministry-1114071674.html
Russia, China, Mongolia to Launch ‘Great Tea Road’ Tourist Route
Russia, China, Mongolia to Launch ‘Great Tea Road’ Tourist Route
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia, China and Mongolia will launch an interstate tourist route, dubbed The Great Tea Road, the geography of which will repeat the trade route created in the 18th century for the export of tea, the Russian Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Russia, China and Mongolia have entered into an agreement on the development of the Great Tea Road tourist route, its geography repeating the trade route from China through Mongolia, Siberia, the Urals and the Volga region to Moscow and St. Petersburg, created in the 18th century for the export of tea," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also said that 18 Russian regions are ready to join the new tourist project immediately. The route will include museums, hotels and recreation areas, according to the statement.
"Today, we have all the necessary resources to provide government support for the Great Tea Road project, as well as create favorable conditions for its implementation. We actively work with transport authorities, border and customs authorities, and investment companies," Russian Deputy Economy Minister Dmitry Vakhrukov was quoted as saying.
All proposals from Russian regions will be analyzed by experts of the ministry, and a road map with a set of specific events and projects will be presented by the end of the year, the statement read.