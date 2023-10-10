https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/russia-fails-in-bid-to-get-elected-to-un-human-rights-council-for-2024-2026-1114073677.html
Russia Fails in Bid to Get Elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2024-2026
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia has failed in its bid to get elected to the UN Human Rights Council for 2024-2026, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
Albania and Bulgaria won the two seats intended for Eastern Europeans countries, having gained 123 and 160 votes, respectively. Russia secured 83 votes.
In April 2022, Russia was suspended from the council in a US-led campaign in connection with the Ukraine conflict. The country was ousted in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.