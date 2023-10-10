https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/scholz-speaks-out-against-inviting-ukraine-to-nato-before-summit-in-vilnius-1114053460.html

Scholz Speaks Out Against Inviting Ukraine to NATO Before Summit in Vilnius

Scholz also made it clear to Biden that he was skeptical about providing Kiev with special conditions for entering the bloc, but Biden did not support the German chancellor’s position.

Scholz also made it clear to Biden that he was skeptical about providing Kiev with special conditions for entering the bloc, but Biden did not support the German chancellor’s position, since by that time, he had already agreed to ease Ukraine's accession process, the report said. As a result of the NATO Summit in Vilnius from July 11-12, NATO leaders agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance. The first element includes creating an assistance program for Ukraine that will make transition to NATO standards, training and doctrines possible. The second element is the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, and the third one involves the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow Kiev's accession process to be shortened from two steps to one step. However, no official invitation was extended by the bloc to Kiev.

