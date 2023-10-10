https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/scholz-speaks-out-against-inviting-ukraine-to-nato-before-summit-in-vilnius-1114053460.html
Scholz Speaks Out Against Inviting Ukraine to NATO Before Summit in Vilnius
Scholz Speaks Out Against Inviting Ukraine to NATO Before Summit in Vilnius
Scholz also made it clear to Biden that he was skeptical about providing Kiev with special conditions for entering the bloc, but Biden did not support the German chancellor’s position.
2023-10-10T02:24+0000
2023-10-10T02:24+0000
2023-10-10T02:24+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
olaf scholz
joe biden
nato summit
nato summit in vilnius
ukraine
us-ukraine relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113450511_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_ff0636787548e20b1ef27d3acc869b4d.jpg
Scholz also made it clear to Biden that he was skeptical about providing Kiev with special conditions for entering the bloc, but Biden did not support the German chancellor’s position, since by that time, he had already agreed to ease Ukraine's accession process, the report said. As a result of the NATO Summit in Vilnius from July 11-12, NATO leaders agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance. The first element includes creating an assistance program for Ukraine that will make transition to NATO standards, training and doctrines possible. The second element is the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, and the third one involves the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow Kiev's accession process to be shortened from two steps to one step. However, no official invitation was extended by the bloc to Kiev.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/12/1113450511_209:0:2940:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63c4823433ee94e2cc11f7e054957415.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
german chancellor olaf scholz, us president joe biden, nato summit in vilnius, nato-ukraine council, ukraine
german chancellor olaf scholz, us president joe biden, nato summit in vilnius, nato-ukraine council, ukraine
Scholz Speaks Out Against Inviting Ukraine to NATO Before Summit in Vilnius
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told US President Joe Biden during a telephone conversation that he was categorically against a specific "invitation" for Ukraine to join NATO following the summit in Vilnius, The New Yorker reported on Monday, citing sources.
Scholz also made it clear to Biden that he was skeptical about providing Kiev with special conditions for entering the bloc, but Biden did not support the German chancellor’s position, since by that time, he had already agreed to ease Ukraine's accession process, the report said.
As a result of the NATO Summit in Vilnius from July 11-12, NATO leaders agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance. The first element includes creating an assistance program for Ukraine that will make transition to NATO standards, training and doctrines possible.
The second element is the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, and the third one involves the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow Kiev's accession process to be shortened from two steps to one step. However, no official invitation was extended by the bloc to Kiev.