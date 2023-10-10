International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/this-saturday-rare-ring-of-fire-eclipse-may-be-coming-to-a-us-city-near-you-1114053882.html
This Saturday, Rare ‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse May Be Coming to a US City Near You
This Saturday, Rare ‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse May Be Coming to a US City Near You
This Saturday morning, people along a narrow band of territory stretching from Oregon to Texas will be able to witness a rare phenomenon known as a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.
2023-10-10T02:39+0000
2023-10-10T02:40+0000
beyond politics
solar eclipse
solar eclipse
nasa
space
science & tech
america
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114053724_0:207:2905:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_f9f46e8263ac5672bff0d3fa48cca8f2.jpg
This Saturday morning, people along a narrow band of territory stretching from Oregon to Texas will be able to witness a rare phenomenon known as a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.The event is unique in that part of the sun will still be visible, according to a press release from NASA. As with a typical solar eclipse, viewers will see the moon briefly pass in front of the sun. But since the moon will be near its most distant point from Earth, it will appear smaller, with a shimmering circle of sunlight behind it.It will be the first time an “annular” solar eclipse, as it's known, will be visible in the United States since 2012.The next one isn’t scheduled to be viewable from the US until 2039, although Americans will be able to see a total solar eclipse in April next year.NASA stresses the importance of viewing the event through special glasses or via an indirect method to protect one’s eyes from the light of the partially-visible sun. The space agency offers a resource on their website offering information about safe viewing methods.The annular eclipse will also be observable in parts of Central and South America, with the viewing path passing through Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Brazil. People living in or traveling through Mexico will be able to see it from atop a Mayan temple at the Edzná archaeological site on the Yucatán Peninsula.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114053724_87:0:2816:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2fc67be065a671325491207b69da13eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
solar eclipse, nasa, ring of fire eclipse, space, science, americas
solar eclipse, nasa, ring of fire eclipse, space, science, americas

This Saturday, Rare ‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse May Be Coming to a US City Near You

02:39 GMT 10.10.2023 (Updated: 02:40 GMT 10.10.2023)
© AP Photo / Shuji KajiyamaAn annular eclipse appears at a waterfront park in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, May 21, 2012. Tens of millions in the Americas will have front-row seats Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 for a “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun. What's called an annular solar eclipse _ better known as a ring of fire _ will briefly dim the skies over sections of the western U.S. and Central and South America on Saturday.
An annular eclipse appears at a waterfront park in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, May 21, 2012. Tens of millions in the Americas will have front-row seats Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 for a “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun. What's called an annular solar eclipse _ better known as a ring of fire _ will briefly dim the skies over sections of the western U.S. and Central and South America on Saturday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
© AP Photo / Shuji Kajiyama
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Albuquerque, New Mexico and San Antonio, Texas are among the cities in the viewing path of a rare type of solar eclipse this weekend, according to NASA.
This Saturday morning, people along a narrow band of territory stretching from Oregon to Texas will be able to witness a rare phenomenon known as a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.
The event is unique in that part of the sun will still be visible, according to a press release from NASA. As with a typical solar eclipse, viewers will see the moon briefly pass in front of the sun. But since the moon will be near its most distant point from Earth, it will appear smaller, with a shimmering circle of sunlight behind it.
It will be the first time an “annular” solar eclipse, as it's known, will be visible in the United States since 2012.
The next one isn’t scheduled to be viewable from the US until 2039, although Americans will be able to see a total solar eclipse in April next year.
NASA stresses the importance of viewing the event through special glasses or via an indirect method to protect one’s eyes from the light of the partially-visible sun. The space agency offers a resource on their website offering information about safe viewing methods.
The annular eclipse will also be observable in parts of Central and South America, with the viewing path passing through Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Brazil. People living in or traveling through Mexico will be able to see it from atop a Mayan temple at the Edzná archaeological site on the Yucatán Peninsula.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала