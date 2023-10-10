https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/trump-leads-biden-in-2024-us-presidential-race-with-backing-of-independents---poll-1114073256.html

Trump Leads Biden in 2024 US Presidential Race With Backing of Independents - Poll

Trump Leads Biden in 2024 US Presidential Race With Backing of Independents - Poll

Former US President Donald Trump leads current President Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch with more support from independent voters, a new poll by The Messenger revealed on Tuesday.

2023-10-10T16:10+0000

2023-10-10T16:10+0000

2023-10-10T16:10+0000

americas

us

joe biden

donald trump

ron desantis

ratings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113426106_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_00224ce46f5e1791cf112676f3a0b52e.jpg

Trump leads Biden 45% to 41%, while 14% of voters are unsure, the poll said. Forty-two percent of independent voters back Trump and 36% back Biden, the poll said. Both Trump and Biden maintain the support of the majority of their parties’ voters, receiving 86% and 81% support, respectively, the poll said. However, a majority of voters believe that neither man should run for president, the poll said. More than two-thirds of voters, 69%, think that Biden should not run for reelection, and 59% feel the same way about Trump. Trump also leads the pack of Republican presidential hopefuls, garnering 58% support, the poll added. Trump is followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 14% and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 7%, according to the poll. The poll surveyed 2,982 voters between October 4-7 and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 1.8 percentage points.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/teflon-don-will-donald-trump-win-by-waging-war-on-american-institutions-1114009538.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us presidential elections 2024, donald trump voters approval