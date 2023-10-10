International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/trump-leads-biden-in-2024-us-presidential-race-with-backing-of-independents---poll-1114073256.html
Trump Leads Biden in 2024 US Presidential Race With Backing of Independents - Poll
Trump Leads Biden in 2024 US Presidential Race With Backing of Independents - Poll
Former US President Donald Trump leads current President Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch with more support from independent voters, a new poll by The Messenger revealed on Tuesday.
2023-10-10T16:10+0000
2023-10-10T16:10+0000
americas
us
joe biden
donald trump
ron desantis
ratings
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113426106_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_00224ce46f5e1791cf112676f3a0b52e.jpg
Trump leads Biden 45% to 41%, while 14% of voters are unsure, the poll said. Forty-two percent of independent voters back Trump and 36% back Biden, the poll said. Both Trump and Biden maintain the support of the majority of their parties’ voters, receiving 86% and 81% support, respectively, the poll said. However, a majority of voters believe that neither man should run for president, the poll said. More than two-thirds of voters, 69%, think that Biden should not run for reelection, and 59% feel the same way about Trump. Trump also leads the pack of Republican presidential hopefuls, garnering 58% support, the poll added. Trump is followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 14% and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 7%, according to the poll. The poll surveyed 2,982 voters between October 4-7 and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 1.8 percentage points.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231008/teflon-don-will-donald-trump-win-by-waging-war-on-american-institutions-1114009538.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113426106_266:0:2997:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e2056d79cb4a5ac6f98aabc75b16c9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us presidential elections 2024, donald trump voters approval
us presidential elections 2024, donald trump voters approval

Trump Leads Biden in 2024 US Presidential Race With Backing of Independents - Poll

16:10 GMT 10.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSFormer US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump on September 15, 2023.
Former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump on September 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump leads current President Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch with more support from independent voters, a new poll by The Messenger revealed on Tuesday.
Trump leads Biden 45% to 41%, while 14% of voters are unsure, the poll said.
Forty-two percent of independent voters back Trump and 36% back Biden, the poll said.
Both Trump and Biden maintain the support of the majority of their parties’ voters, receiving 86% and 81% support, respectively, the poll said.
However, a majority of voters believe that neither man should run for president, the poll said. More than two-thirds of voters, 69%, think that Biden should not run for reelection, and 59% feel the same way about Trump.
Trump also leads the pack of Republican presidential hopefuls, garnering 58% support, the poll added.
Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court proceedings in New York, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.10.2023
Analysis
‘Teflon Don’: Will Donald Trump Win by Waging War on American Institutions?
8 October, 01:40 GMT
Trump is followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 14% and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at 7%, according to the poll.
The poll surveyed 2,982 voters between October 4-7 and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 1.8 percentage points.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала