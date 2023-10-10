https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/uk-labour-leader-keir-starmer-glitter-bombed-as-protester-storms-stage-1114079599.html

UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer ‘Glitter Bombed’ as Protester Storms Stage

UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer ‘Glitter Bombed’ as Protester Storms Stage

Polls show Keir Starmer, the leader of the United Kingdom’s center-left Labour Party, is on track to win the next general election, although he is viewed with suspicion by some party activists.

Keir Starmer was confronted with a theatrical form of protest Tuesday as a pro-democracy protester covered the UK Labour Party leader in glitter.The act occurred as Starmer prepared to speak before party members at their annual conference in Liverpool, England. Shortly after Starmer arrived at the lectern a protester, now identified as 28-year-old Yaz Ashmawi, rushed the stage and tossed glitter on the party leader.Local police later issued a statement saying Ashmawi had been arrested on suspicion of assault, breach of the peace and causing public nuisance for his act of political protest.At the time, Starmer shrugged off the act of protest before continuing his speech. “If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn't know me,” said the politician.“Protest or power. That's why we changed our party conference. That's why we changed our party.” The politician continued by delineating some of his party’s recent proposals, which include increased funding for police and additional resources for the UK’s public National Health Service.The UK activist group People Demand Democracy claimed responsibility for the disruption, stating “the Labour Party has been captured, donors and lobbyists have more control over Keir Starmer than his members.”“We need a democratic alternative that gives the people of the UK a voice to deal with the major challenges of our time: rampant inequality, an escalating climate crisis, political corruption and on,” read the online statement from People Demand Democracy. “But what do we have instead? A Labour Party offering very little in terms of real change.”“A House of Citizens will realign power in society, it will empower people to set the agenda, guide policies and keep politicians in check. We all need a chance for a seat at the table, we all deserve a voice in the room. A People’s House brings people together like a jury, and provides the time to hear from experts and scientists to decide what policy is best for everyone.”The incident demonstrated the strained relationship between Starmer and some Labour Party activists, many of whom supported the party’s former leader Jeremy Corbyn. Starmer initially demonstrated a collegial tone towards Corbyn, but has since ejected the populist leader from the party.Currently, the Labour Party is engaged in legal action against former Corbyn loyalists within the party after a report was leaked that provided damning evidence of internal bias against the former party leader.Starmer has been criticized for alleged links to the UK’s secretive MI5 intelligence service. Investigative reporting website The Grayzone has documented how intelligence-linked operatives in the UK worked to undermine and discredit Jeremy Corbyn.

