UK Labour Leader Keir Starmer ‘Glitter Bombed’ as Protester Storms Stage
© AP Photo / Jon SuperAn unidentified man throw confetti as Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Polls show Keir Starmer, the leader of the United Kingdom’s center-left Labour Party, is on track to win the next general election, although he is viewed with suspicion by some party activists.
Keir Starmer was confronted with a theatrical form of protest Tuesday as a pro-democracy protester covered the UK Labour Party leader in glitter.
The act occurred as Starmer prepared to speak before party members at their annual conference in Liverpool, England. Shortly after Starmer arrived at the lectern a protester, now identified as 28-year-old Yaz Ashmawi, rushed the stage and tossed glitter on the party leader.
“True democracy is citizen led! Politics needs an update!” shouted Ashmawi as security grabbed the protester and dragged him from the stage. “We demand a peoples’ house! We demand a peoples’ house! We are in crisis! We are in crisis!”
Local police later issued a statement saying Ashmawi had been arrested on suspicion of assault, breach of the peace and causing public nuisance for his act of political protest.
At the time, Starmer shrugged off the act of protest before continuing his speech. “If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn't know me,” said the politician.
“Protest or power. That's why we changed our party conference. That's why we changed our party.” The politician continued by delineating some of his party’s recent proposals, which include increased funding for police and additional resources for the UK’s public National Health Service.
© AFP 2023 / OLI SCARFFA protester throws glitter on Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer (R) at the start of his keynote address to delegates on the third day of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool, northwest England, on October 10, 2023.
The UK activist group People Demand Democracy claimed responsibility for the disruption, stating “the Labour Party has been captured, donors and lobbyists have more control over Keir Starmer than his members.”
The group advocates for electoral reform in the United Kingdom, supporting a proportional representation system for the House of Commons endorsed by members at the Labour Party’s 2022 conference.
They also demand the abolition of the nation’s House of Lords legislative body and its replacement with a "House of Citizens" with members randomly selected from the UK’s population via sortition.
“We need a democratic alternative that gives the people of the UK a voice to deal with the major challenges of our time: rampant inequality, an escalating climate crisis, political corruption and on,” read the online statement from People Demand Democracy. “But what do we have instead? A Labour Party offering very little in terms of real change.”
© AP Photo / Jon SuperAn unidentified man is carried away by security guards from the stage after thrown confetti to the Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer during his speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
“A House of Citizens will realign power in society, it will empower people to set the agenda, guide policies and keep politicians in check. We all need a chance for a seat at the table, we all deserve a voice in the room. A People’s House brings people together like a jury, and provides the time to hear from experts and scientists to decide what policy is best for everyone.”
“Today Starmer’s speech was disrupted, and the disruption is planned to continue, targeting both Labour and the Conservative parties,” the release concluded.
The incident demonstrated the strained relationship between Starmer and some Labour Party activists, many of whom supported the party’s former leader Jeremy Corbyn. Starmer initially demonstrated a collegial tone towards Corbyn, but has since ejected the populist leader from the party.
Currently, the Labour Party is engaged in legal action against former Corbyn loyalists within the party after a report was leaked that provided damning evidence of internal bias against the former party leader.