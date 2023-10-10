https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-lawmakers-introduce-bill-to-provide-2bln-for-israels-air-defense---congresswoman-1114075668.html
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Provide $2Bln for Israel's Air Defense - Congresswoman
"Congresswoman Claudia Tenney today introduced the ‘Operation Swords of Iron’ Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act alongside Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Max Miller (R-OH), and Brad Schneider (D-IL) to appropriate $2 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system," the statement read. Additional 15 members of Congress from both major political parties have become the co-sponsors of the bill, the release added.
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Provide $2Bln for Israel's Air Defense - Congresswoman
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A group of US lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill to provide $2 billion in security aid for Israel to help the country replenish its Iron Dome air defense system amid the escalation in fighting with the Hamas movement, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s office said in a release on Tuesday.
"Congresswoman Claudia Tenney today introduced the ‘Operation Swords of Iron
’ Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act alongside Representatives Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Max Miller (R-OH), and Brad Schneider (D-IL) to appropriate $2 billion for Israel’s Iron Dome
defense system," the statement read.
Additional 15 members of Congress from both major political parties have become the co-sponsors of the bill, the release added.