International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/us-to-quadruple-number-of-spy-satellites-over-next-decade--nro-deputy-director-1114072604.html
US to Quadruple Number of Spy Satellites Over Next Decade – NRO Deputy Director
US to Quadruple Number of Spy Satellites Over Next Decade – NRO Deputy Director
The US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) is planning to quadruple the number of intelligence satellites operating in orbit and as a result increase the number of images by more than ten times, deputy director Maj. Gen. Christopher Povak said on Tuesday.
2023-10-10T15:48+0000
2023-10-10T15:48+0000
world
us
us national reconnaissance office
spy satellites
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107385/52/1073855246_17:0:1903:1061_1920x0_80_0_0_3a7e693e455103e233844b1a772d87ba.jpg
“Within the next decade NRO expects to quadruple the number of satellites we currently have on orbit, different sizes, different orbits, or commercial and national these satellites will deliver over 10 times as many signals and images that were collected today,” Povak said during a discussion hosted by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. As part of US attempts to protect its vital systems in space, in September NRO launched the Silent Barker system that will provide warnings and enable to figure out the intents of competitors, mainly Russia and China, as well as to defend NRO assets in space and deter possible aggressions, Povak added. According to reports by US defense and space media, the Silent Barker mission, also known as NROL-107, cost the nation about $115.6 million and will become operational by 2026. Silent Barker was designed as a replacement for the older Space-Based Space Surveillance System satellites. The space force is mostly equipped with ground-based observation sensors, which only allow the operators to follow basketball-sized or larger objects' movements, Defense News reported. Orbit-based sensors are expected to provide better visibility.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/us-new-spy-satellite-constellation-another-small-step-toward-militarization-of-space-1111012686.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107385/52/1073855246_252:0:1667:1061_1920x0_80_0_0_231dedb600426d0584f395e05b2c290b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us spy satellite program, us spy satellite capabilities
us spy satellite program, us spy satellite capabilities

US to Quadruple Number of Spy Satellites Over Next Decade – NRO Deputy Director

15:48 GMT 10.10.2023
CC0 / / Satellite
Satellite - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON, October 10 (Sputnik) – The US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) is planning to quadruple the number of intelligence satellites operating in orbit and as a result increase the number of images by more than ten times, deputy director Maj. Gen. Christopher Povak said on Tuesday.
“Within the next decade NRO expects to quadruple the number of satellites we currently have on orbit, different sizes, different orbits, or commercial and national these satellites will deliver over 10 times as many signals and images that were collected today,” Povak said during a discussion hosted by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.
As part of US attempts to protect its vital systems in space, in September NRO launched the Silent Barker system that will provide warnings and enable to figure out the intents of competitors, mainly Russia and China, as well as to defend NRO assets in space and deter possible aggressions, Povak added.
According to reports by US defense and space media, the Silent Barker mission, also known as NROL-107, cost the nation about $115.6 million and will become operational by 2026.
Delta IV heavy rocket successfully propelled a US spy satellite into space from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the United Launch Alliance announced. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2023
Military
US' New Spy Satellite Constellation: Another Small Step Toward Militarization of Space
8 June, 19:15 GMT
Silent Barker was designed as a replacement for the older Space-Based Space Surveillance System satellites. The space force is mostly equipped with ground-based observation sensors, which only allow the operators to follow basketball-sized or larger objects' movements, Defense News reported. Orbit-based sensors are expected to provide better visibility.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала