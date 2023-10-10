https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/what-is-israels-merkava-iv-tank-that-ukraine-wanted-and-hamas-destroyed-1114074692.html

What is Israel’s Merkava IV Tank That Ukraine Wanted and Hamas Destroyed?

What is Israel’s Merkava IV Tank That Ukraine Wanted and Hamas Destroyed?

For where the Merkava tank is intended to be used - a small, desert country - Israel’s main battle tank is designed extremely well. However, those advantages don’t necessarily translate to other theaters of battle, such Ukraine.

In its recent counteroffensive launched over the weekend, the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas caught Israeli forces by surprise, destroying numerous military outposts and temporarily seizing control of a territory twice the size of the Gaza Strip.Amid the attack, the group reportdely managed to destroy some six Merkava IV (“Chariot” in Hebrew) tanks using drones. They captured another 14.The main combat tank was recently in the news after Ukraine attempted to procure some for use against Russian forces, alongside armor obtained from NATO countries. Ultimately, Tel Aviv refused the request, as it has refused to sell or donate to Kiev any type of weaponry, including the Iron Dome air defense system.Sputnik spoke with Sergey Suvorov, a retired Russian Army colonel and expert on tanks, to learn about the strengths of the Merkava IV that Kiev wanted to wield, and the weaknesses that made Hamas able to destroy them so easily.“This is not the first one to burn,” he noted, pointing out that Palestinians had managed to destroy some not long after they entered service.“The vehicle is good. At one time, Israeli tank crews asked my opinion about this tank. I honestly told them that for a country where there are no swamps, where there are no rivers, and which one can cross using only one gas station, it is impossible to come up with a better tank,” Suvorov said.However, the expert noted that if the tank were instead being used in wide, riparian Ukraine, “in five minutes we would start pulling them out from somewhere.”While Ukraine wasn’t able to secure any Merkavas from Israel, it did manage to get armor from several other Western nations, including German Leopard tanks, British Challenger tanks, and American Abrams tanks.Survivability is SupremeIn comparing them to the Merkava, Suvorov noted that the Israelis designed their own armor in the 1970s because of their unique priorities. At the time, Israel was engaging in regular wars with its Arab neighbors, including Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt, which together severely outnumbered the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).“When they were developing the first Merkava, General Tal, the main ideologist for the development of this tank, prioritized increasing the survivability of the crew in a combat situation and the survivability of the vehicle itself,” Suvorov explained.“There's a good gun there, they modified it - it’s a German cannon, Rheinmetall’s - but with Israeli modifications, changes were made to the design in order to install it in this turret. There are a lot of different features to protect ammunition from fire, and a good fire control system,” he said.“As the Israeli tank crews themselves told me, including those who participated in the development of this tank, they used a lot of interesting solutions specifically to increase survivability. That is, if something somewhere could explode, then the design was made in such a way that the explosion was directed somewhere, but not towards the crew, for example,” Suvorov told Sputnik.“Ammunition is stored in separate special containers made of fiberglass or some kind of plastic. I don’t know exactly what material, but they are closed - that is, even if there is some kind of open flame getting inside, then due to the fact that they are closed, they will not ignite.”When it comes to disadvantages, Suvorov noted that “the mass is large,” but added that “for the area where it is used, this is not the biggest disadvantage.”

