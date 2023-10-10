https://sputnikglobe.com/20231010/white-house-says-may-ask-congress-for-more-funding-to-support-israel-ukraine-1114053573.html
White House Says May Ask Congress for More Funding to Support Israel, Ukraine
Earlier on Monday, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the US military will need additional support from Congress to be able to provide security assistance to Ukraine and Israel at the same time.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration may ask Congress to approve additional funding to better support Israel and Ukraine at the same time, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.
"We believe both are are important, support to Ukraine needs to continue... it's a critical need, we're going to continue to make that case on Capitol Hill," Kirby said during a conference call on Monday. "If we need to go back to Capitol Hill for additional funding support for Israel, we will absolutely do that."
Earlier on Monday, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the US military will need additional support from Congress to be able to provide security assistance to Ukraine and Israel at the same time.
Wormouth expressed hope that they will soon get the backing needed from Congress.
On Sunday, the United States announced it was providing Israel with security assistance that will begin arriving in the coming days.
US lawmakers also hope to immediately approve legislation to provide further security assistance to Israel, including to replenish its Iron Dome air defense system, but there is concern the lack of a House of Representative speaker may delay that process. The House of Representatives cannot engage in normal business until a new House speaker is elected.