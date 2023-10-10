International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
White House Says May Ask Congress for More Funding to Support Israel, Ukraine
Earlier on Monday, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the US military will need additional support from Congress to be able to provide security assistance to Ukraine and Israel at the same time.
Earlier on Monday, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said the US military will need additional support from Congress to be able to provide security assistance to Ukraine and Israel at the same time. Wormouth expressed hope that they will soon get the backing needed from Congress. On Sunday, the United States announced it was providing Israel with security assistance that will begin arriving in the coming days. US lawmakers also hope to immediately approve legislation to provide further security assistance to Israel, including to replenish its Iron Dome air defense system, but there is concern the lack of a House of Representative speaker may delay that process. The House of Representatives cannot engage in normal business until a new House speaker is elected.
