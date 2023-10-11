https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/all-eyes-on-israel-and-gaza-as-major-conflict-breaks-out-1114079098.html
All Eyes on Israel and Gaza as Major Conflict Breaks Out
All Eyes on Israel and Gaza as Major Conflict Breaks Out
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the war between Israel and Gaza.
2023-10-11T04:05+0000
2023-10-11T04:05+0000
2023-10-11T09:39+0000
the final countdown
gaza
hamas
israel
palestine
robert f. kennedy jr
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114078941_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_86fa068b8f12752c556c3fe49e91e591.jpg
All Eyes on Israel and Gaza as Major Conflict Breaks Out
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the war between Israel and Gaza.
The show kicks off with human rights activist Issa Amro who weighs in on the situation out of Gaza, and Hamas fighting with Israel. He discusses the conditions in Palestine amid Israel's bombing of Gaza and shares his personal experiences as a Palestinian.Then, Rachel Kastner, a US Citizen in Israel, provides context for what Israelis are feeling amid the Hamas attacks that have killed 1,000 and kidnapped over 100. She shares her own experience as an American living in Israel.The second hour begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda weighing in on the war that Israel has declared on Hamas and provides an analysis of the military situation in the region.The show closes with Ryan Cristian, the founder, and editor of The Last American Vagabond, weighing in on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running as an independent candidate for the 2024 US presidency.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114078941_0:40:320:280_1920x0_80_0_0_93b5cb411f914d95ec3c66af1601206e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, war between israel and gaza, situation in israel, situation in gaza, hamas attacks on israel, robert f. kennedy jr.
the final countdown, war between israel and gaza, situation in israel, situation in gaza, hamas attacks on israel, robert f. kennedy jr.
All Eyes on Israel and Gaza as Major Conflict Breaks Out
04:05 GMT 11.10.2023 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 11.10.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the war between Israel and Gaza.
The show kicks off with human rights activist Issa Amro who weighs in on the situation out of Gaza, and Hamas fighting with Israel. He discusses the conditions in Palestine amid Israel's bombing of Gaza and shares his personal experiences as a Palestinian.
Then, Rachel Kastner, a US Citizen in Israel, provides context for what Israelis are feeling amid the Hamas attacks that have killed 1,000 and kidnapped over 100. She shares her own experience as an American living in Israel.
The second hour begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda weighing in on the war that Israel has declared on Hamas and provides an analysis of the military situation in the region.
The show closes with Ryan Cristian, the founder, and editor of The Last American Vagabond, weighing in on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running as an independent candidate for the 2024 US presidency.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM