The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
All Eyes on Israel and Gaza as Major Conflict Breaks Out
All Eyes on Israel and Gaza as Major Conflict Breaks Out
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the war between Israel and Gaza.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the war between Israel and Gaza.
The show kicks off with human rights activist Issa Amro who weighs in on the situation out of Gaza, and Hamas fighting with Israel. He discusses the conditions in Palestine amid Israel's bombing of Gaza and shares his personal experiences as a Palestinian.Then, Rachel Kastner, a US Citizen in Israel, provides context for what Israelis are feeling amid the Hamas attacks that have killed 1,000 and kidnapped over 100. She shares her own experience as an American living in Israel.The second hour begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda weighing in on the war that Israel has declared on Hamas and provides an analysis of the military situation in the region.The show closes with Ryan Cristian, the founder, and editor of The Last American Vagabond, weighing in on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running as an independent candidate for the 2024 US presidency.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:05 GMT 11.10.2023
The Final Countdown
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the war between Israel and Gaza.
The show kicks off with human rights activist Issa Amro who weighs in on the situation out of Gaza, and Hamas fighting with Israel. He discusses the conditions in Palestine amid Israel's bombing of Gaza and shares his personal experiences as a Palestinian.
Then, Rachel Kastner, a US Citizen in Israel, provides context for what Israelis are feeling amid the Hamas attacks that have killed 1,000 and kidnapped over 100. She shares her own experience as an American living in Israel.
The second hour begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda weighing in on the war that Israel has declared on Hamas and provides an analysis of the military situation in the region.
The show closes with Ryan Cristian, the founder, and editor of The Last American Vagabond, weighing in on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running as an independent candidate for the 2024 US presidency.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
