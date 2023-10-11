https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/all-eyes-on-israel-and-gaza-as-major-conflict-breaks-out-1114079098.html

All Eyes on Israel and Gaza as Major Conflict Breaks Out

All Eyes on Israel and Gaza as Major Conflict Breaks Out

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the war between Israel and Gaza.

2023-10-11T04:05+0000

2023-10-11T04:05+0000

2023-10-11T09:39+0000

the final countdown

gaza

hamas

israel

palestine

robert f. kennedy jr

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114078941_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_86fa068b8f12752c556c3fe49e91e591.jpg

All Eyes on Israel and Gaza as Major Conflict Breaks Out On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including the war between Israel and Gaza.

The show kicks off with human rights activist Issa Amro who weighs in on the situation out of Gaza, and Hamas fighting with Israel. He discusses the conditions in Palestine amid Israel's bombing of Gaza and shares his personal experiences as a Palestinian.Then, Rachel Kastner, a US Citizen in Israel, provides context for what Israelis are feeling amid the Hamas attacks that have killed 1,000 and kidnapped over 100. She shares her own experience as an American living in Israel.The second hour begins with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda weighing in on the war that Israel has declared on Hamas and provides an analysis of the military situation in the region.The show closes with Ryan Cristian, the founder, and editor of The Last American Vagabond, weighing in on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. running as an independent candidate for the 2024 US presidency.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, war between israel and gaza, situation in israel, situation in gaza, hamas attacks on israel, robert f. kennedy jr.