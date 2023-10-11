https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/beijing-to-host-third-belt-and-road-forum-from-october-17-18---chinas-foreign-ministry-1114082464.html
Beijing to Host Third Belt and Road Forum From October 17-18 - China's Foreign Ministry
Beijing to Host Third Belt and Road Forum From October 17-18 - China's Foreign Ministry
The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, where talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet for talks, will be held in Beijing from October 17-18.
2023-10-11T02:44+0000
2023-10-11T02:44+0000
2023-10-11T02:40+0000
world
belt and road initiative
vladimir putin
hua chunying
xi jinping
chinese foreign ministry
beijing
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105363/83/1053638369_0:0:2865:1612_1920x0_80_0_0_ef569488d9151f19bca79f8755fe4693.jpg
"The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from October 17 to 18 under the theme 'High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity,'" Hua said in a release on the website. She added that Xi will attend the opening ceremony of the forum, deliver a keynote speech and "hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for the guests attending the forum." In early October, Putin congratulated Xi on the 74th anniversary of the founding of China and expressed confidence that the upcoming talks between the two leaders during the Belt and Road Forum would serve the interests of ensuring security in Eurasia and throughout the world, the Kremlin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221118/belt-and-road-initiative-helped-keep-asia-europe-ties-intact-amid-ukraine-crisis-researcher-1104409475.html
beijing
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105363/83/1053638369_73:0:2804:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_494553813090e908b08de30b1f5661b6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
chinese foreign ministry, belt and road forum, russian president vladimir putin, chinese president xi jinping, hua chunying, russian-chinese relations
chinese foreign ministry, belt and road forum, russian president vladimir putin, chinese president xi jinping, hua chunying, russian-chinese relations
Beijing to Host Third Belt and Road Forum From October 17-18 - China's Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, where talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet for talks, will be held in Beijing from October 17-18, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Wednesday.
"The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from October 17 to 18 under the theme 'High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity,'" Hua said in a release on the website.
She added that Xi will attend the opening ceremony of the forum, deliver a keynote speech and "hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for the guests attending the forum."
In early October, Putin congratulated Xi on the 74th anniversary of the founding of China and expressed confidence that the upcoming talks between the two leaders during the Belt and Road Forum would serve the interests of ensuring security in Eurasia and throughout the world, the Kremlin said.
18 November 2022, 18:44 GMT