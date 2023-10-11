https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/beijing-to-host-third-belt-and-road-forum-from-october-17-18---chinas-foreign-ministry-1114082464.html

Beijing to Host Third Belt and Road Forum From October 17-18 - China's Foreign Ministry

Beijing to Host Third Belt and Road Forum From October 17-18 - China's Foreign Ministry

The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, where talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet for talks, will be held in Beijing from October 17-18.

2023-10-11T02:44+0000

2023-10-11T02:44+0000

2023-10-11T02:40+0000

world

belt and road initiative

vladimir putin

hua chunying

xi jinping

chinese foreign ministry

beijing

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105363/83/1053638369_0:0:2865:1612_1920x0_80_0_0_ef569488d9151f19bca79f8755fe4693.jpg

"The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from October 17 to 18 under the theme 'High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity,'" Hua said in a release on the website. She added that Xi will attend the opening ceremony of the forum, deliver a keynote speech and "hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for the guests attending the forum." In early October, Putin congratulated Xi on the 74th anniversary of the founding of China and expressed confidence that the upcoming talks between the two leaders during the Belt and Road Forum would serve the interests of ensuring security in Eurasia and throughout the world, the Kremlin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221118/belt-and-road-initiative-helped-keep-asia-europe-ties-intact-amid-ukraine-crisis-researcher-1104409475.html

beijing

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese foreign ministry, belt and road forum, russian president vladimir putin, chinese president xi jinping, hua chunying, russian-chinese relations