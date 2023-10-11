International
Beijing to Host Third Belt and Road Forum From October 17-18 - China's Foreign Ministry
Beijing to Host Third Belt and Road Forum From October 17-18 - China's Foreign Ministry
The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, where talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet for talks, will be held in Beijing from October 17-18.
"The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from October 17 to 18 under the theme 'High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity,'" Hua said in a release on the website. She added that Xi will attend the opening ceremony of the forum, deliver a keynote speech and "hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for the guests attending the forum." In early October, Putin congratulated Xi on the 74th anniversary of the founding of China and expressed confidence that the upcoming talks between the two leaders during the Belt and Road Forum would serve the interests of ensuring security in Eurasia and throughout the world, the Kremlin said.
02:44 GMT 11.10.2023
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, where talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet for talks, will be held in Beijing from October 17-18, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Wednesday.
"The third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be held in Beijing from October 17 to 18 under the theme 'High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity,'" Hua said in a release on the website.
She added that Xi will attend the opening ceremony of the forum, deliver a keynote speech and "hold a welcoming banquet and bilateral events for the guests attending the forum."
In early October, Putin congratulated Xi on the 74th anniversary of the founding of China and expressed confidence that the upcoming talks between the two leaders during the Belt and Road Forum would serve the interests of ensuring security in Eurasia and throughout the world, the Kremlin said.
