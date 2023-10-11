International
Explorers Find Well-Preserved Roman Tomb With Frescoes Depicting Hounds of Hell
Explorers Find Well-Preserved Roman Tomb With Frescoes Depicting Hounds of Hell
Archaeologists recently recalled their “incredible emotion” upon the discovery of an ornate Roman burial chamber containing well-preserved ancient frescoes depicting the Labors of Hercules.
Archaeologists recently recalled their “incredible emotion” upon the discovery of an ornate Roman burial chamber containing well-preserved ancient frescoes depicting the Labors of Hercules.The stunning discovery came about while the group of archaeologists were digging underground along the town of Giugliano near Naples in Italy. Officials on the scene struck gold after uncovering the wall of a large chamber tomb reserved for the burial of elite Romans.Rolling back a stone slab, the team stepped inward, becoming the first humans to enter the room in over two millennia.Inside, researchers discovered walls and ceilings covered with painted frescoes in a remarkable state of preservation. One wall featured Cerberus, the three-headed dog who served as the guardian of Hades. Another depicted Ichthyocentaurs, centaur-like figures with tails like fish.“The emotions caused by a discovery like this are incredible,” said Mariano Nuzzo, a member of the excavation team.The researchers said the tomb would’ve been used over the course of several centuries, from some time during the Republican age beginning in 509 BC through the Imperial age lasting through 476 AD.Additional excavations are expected at the site, with officials looking to conduct further analysis at surrounding portions of the necropolis.
Explorers Find Well-Preserved Roman Tomb With Frescoes Depicting Hounds of Hell

04:13 GMT 11.10.2023
Researchers discovered a 2,000-year-old tomb featuring images of the Labors of Hercules, a series of superhuman tasks undertaken by the legendary hero of ancient myth.
Archaeologists recently recalled their “incredible emotion” upon the discovery of an ornate Roman burial chamber containing well-preserved ancient frescoes depicting the Labors of Hercules.
The stunning discovery came about while the group of archaeologists were digging underground along the town of Giugliano near Naples in Italy. Officials on the scene struck gold after uncovering the wall of a large chamber tomb reserved for the burial of elite Romans.
Rolling back a stone slab, the team stepped inward, becoming the first humans to enter the room in over two millennia.
Inside, researchers discovered walls and ceilings covered with painted frescoes in a remarkable state of preservation. One wall featured Cerberus, the three-headed dog who served as the guardian of Hades. Another depicted Ichthyocentaurs, centaur-like figures with tails like fish.
“The tomb has frescoed ceilings and walls in perfect condition, with mythological scenes that go all around the room,” the team said in a statement announcing their find.
“The emotions caused by a discovery like this are incredible,” said Mariano Nuzzo, a member of the excavation team.
The researchers said the tomb would’ve been used over the course of several centuries, from some time during the Republican age beginning in 509 BC through the Imperial age lasting through 476 AD.
Additional excavations are expected at the site, with officials looking to conduct further analysis at surrounding portions of the necropolis.
