https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/explorers-find-spectacularly-preserved-roman-tomb-with-frescoes-depicting-hounds-of-hell-1114084152.html

Explorers Find Well-Preserved Roman Tomb With Frescoes Depicting Hounds of Hell

Explorers Find Well-Preserved Roman Tomb With Frescoes Depicting Hounds of Hell

Archaeologists recently recalled their “incredible emotion” upon the discovery of an ornate Roman burial chamber containing well-preserved ancient frescoes depicting the Labors of Hercules.

2023-10-11T04:13+0000

2023-10-11T04:13+0000

2023-10-11T04:11+0000

beyond politics

italy

naples

science & tech

roman era

tomb

archaeology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079904806_0:110:1281:830_1920x0_80_0_0_0ca9a68ea14540d5b4fc17a3cb682cbb.jpg

Archaeologists recently recalled their “incredible emotion” upon the discovery of an ornate Roman burial chamber containing well-preserved ancient frescoes depicting the Labors of Hercules.The stunning discovery came about while the group of archaeologists were digging underground along the town of Giugliano near Naples in Italy. Officials on the scene struck gold after uncovering the wall of a large chamber tomb reserved for the burial of elite Romans.Rolling back a stone slab, the team stepped inward, becoming the first humans to enter the room in over two millennia.Inside, researchers discovered walls and ceilings covered with painted frescoes in a remarkable state of preservation. One wall featured Cerberus, the three-headed dog who served as the guardian of Hades. Another depicted Ichthyocentaurs, centaur-like figures with tails like fish.“The emotions caused by a discovery like this are incredible,” said Mariano Nuzzo, a member of the excavation team.The researchers said the tomb would’ve been used over the course of several centuries, from some time during the Republican age beginning in 509 BC through the Imperial age lasting through 476 AD.Additional excavations are expected at the site, with officials looking to conduct further analysis at surrounding portions of the necropolis.

italy

naples

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

labors of hercules, roman burial chamber, italy, cerberus,