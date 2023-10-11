https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/explorers-find-spectacularly-preserved-roman-tomb-with-frescoes-depicting-hounds-of-hell-1114084152.html
Explorers Find Well-Preserved Roman Tomb With Frescoes Depicting Hounds of Hell
Explorers Find Well-Preserved Roman Tomb With Frescoes Depicting Hounds of Hell
Archaeologists recently recalled their “incredible emotion” upon the discovery of an ornate Roman burial chamber containing well-preserved ancient frescoes depicting the Labors of Hercules.
2023-10-11T04:13+0000
2023-10-11T04:13+0000
2023-10-11T04:11+0000
beyond politics
italy
naples
science & tech
roman era
tomb
archaeology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079904806_0:110:1281:830_1920x0_80_0_0_0ca9a68ea14540d5b4fc17a3cb682cbb.jpg
Archaeologists recently recalled their “incredible emotion” upon the discovery of an ornate Roman burial chamber containing well-preserved ancient frescoes depicting the Labors of Hercules.The stunning discovery came about while the group of archaeologists were digging underground along the town of Giugliano near Naples in Italy. Officials on the scene struck gold after uncovering the wall of a large chamber tomb reserved for the burial of elite Romans.Rolling back a stone slab, the team stepped inward, becoming the first humans to enter the room in over two millennia.Inside, researchers discovered walls and ceilings covered with painted frescoes in a remarkable state of preservation. One wall featured Cerberus, the three-headed dog who served as the guardian of Hades. Another depicted Ichthyocentaurs, centaur-like figures with tails like fish.“The emotions caused by a discovery like this are incredible,” said Mariano Nuzzo, a member of the excavation team.The researchers said the tomb would’ve been used over the course of several centuries, from some time during the Republican age beginning in 509 BC through the Imperial age lasting through 476 AD.Additional excavations are expected at the site, with officials looking to conduct further analysis at surrounding portions of the necropolis.
italy
naples
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079904806_13:0:1154:856_1920x0_80_0_0_c5c20a529a00f4252816a1f3bab84f6d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
labors of hercules, roman burial chamber, italy, cerberus,
labors of hercules, roman burial chamber, italy, cerberus,
Explorers Find Well-Preserved Roman Tomb With Frescoes Depicting Hounds of Hell
Researchers discovered a 2,000-year-old tomb featuring images of the Labors of Hercules, a series of superhuman tasks undertaken by the legendary hero of ancient myth.
Archaeologists recently recalled their “incredible emotion” upon the discovery
of an ornate Roman burial chamber containing well-preserved ancient frescoes depicting the Labors of Hercules.
The stunning discovery came about while the group of archaeologists were digging underground along the town of Giugliano near Naples in Italy. Officials on the scene struck gold after uncovering the wall of a large chamber tomb reserved for the burial of elite Romans.
Rolling back a stone slab, the team stepped inward, becoming the first humans to enter the room in over two millennia.
Inside, researchers discovered walls and ceilings covered with painted frescoes in a remarkable state of preservation. One wall featured Cerberus, the three-headed dog who served as the guardian of Hades. Another depicted Ichthyocentaurs, centaur-like figures with tails like fish.
“The tomb has frescoed ceilings and walls in perfect condition, with mythological scenes that go all around the room,” the team said in a statement announcing their find.
“The emotions caused by a discovery like this are incredible,” said Mariano Nuzzo, a member of the excavation team.
The researchers said the tomb would’ve been used over the course of several centuries, from some time during the Republican age beginning in 509 BC through the Imperial age lasting through 476 AD.
Additional excavations are expected at the site, with officials looking to conduct further analysis at surrounding portions of the necropolis.