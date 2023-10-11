https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/gaza-israeli-war-earthquake-in-afghanistan-third-party-drama-1114076992.html

Gaza-Israeli War, Earthquake in Afghanistan, Third Party Drama

Gaza-Israeli War, Earthquake in Afghanistan, Third Party Drama

Israel and Palestine descend into war after a shock Hamas offensive, and Senate Democrats can’t decide what to do with Bob Menendez.

2023-10-11T04:01+0000

2023-10-11T04:01+0000

2023-10-11T09:23+0000

political misfits

radio

israel

palestine

2024 us presidential election

iran

afghanistan

niger

palestine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0a/1114076835_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a877b8626b50d9de71bed6d294d1fcad.png

Gaza-Israeli War, Earthquake in Afghanistan, Third Party Drama Israel and Palestine descend into war after a shock Hamas offensive, and Senate Democrats can’t decide what to do with Bob Menendez.

International human rights activist, organizer, political analyst Ajamu Baraka joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the division among the American left on the subject of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the booing of Democratic Senator Ed Markey for calling for negotiations in the conflict, the shutdown of free speech by US state governors against demonstrations this weekend, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s announcement to leave the Democratic primary and run as an independent, and the special counsel investigation underway over Joe Biden's handling of classified documents.Palestinian activist Yasmine Abdelkarim discusses the situation on the ground in Gaza, a history of Palestinian attempts at nonviolent protests and the response those protests are met with in Israel and elsewhere, and what political channels Palestinians have for effecting change in this moment and historically.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses how the US and Israeli intelligence could have missed the fact that Hamas was planning a major offensive, whether there is any indication Hamas received outside aid in the plan, how hostage taking in the situation will accelerate or slow escalation, whether Israeli domestic politics has affected the IDF’s ability to respond, how much Hezbollah might involve itself in the war, how other actors could be dragged in as well, and what deterrent elements could prevent that.Cohost of the Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik Ted Rall discusses the weekend’s devastating earthquake in Afghanistan and how international aid that could provide relief has been sanctioned because of the current Taliban government.The Misfits also discuss a statement put out by the United States on the situation in Niger, testimony from the Sam Bankman-Fried trial, and polls showing right-wing Kari Lake leadling Kirsten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

palestine

iran

afghanistan

niger

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, terror in israel, gaza-israel war, earthquake in afghanistan, 2024 presidential election in the usa