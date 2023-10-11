International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/have-scientists-uncovered-the-secret-to-living-beyond-100-1114101246.html
Have Scientists Uncovered the Secret to Living Beyond 100?
Have Scientists Uncovered the Secret to Living Beyond 100?
New biomarkers of longevity in the blood of centenarians have been identified by a collaboration of scientists, shedding fresh insight into the mystery of human lifespan.
2023-10-11T15:23+0000
2023-10-11T15:23+0000
beyond politics
longevity
centenarian
sweden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089306445_0:49:1920:1129_1920x0_80_0_0_d5fc907fb2e1d85300bfc9d807d81653.jpg
New biomarkers of longevity in the blood of centenarians have been identified by a collaboration of scientists, shedding fresh insight into the mystery of human lifespan.Those who successfully traversed the 100-year threshold most often tended to boast lower levels of glucose, creatinine and uric acid already starting from their sixties, as per the research, published in the journal GeroScience. The vast majority of them had sugar levels that did not exceed 6.5.Data was analyzed from 44,000 people residing in Sweden, aged 64 to 99 years. All of these individuals had undergone assessments of their health between the ages of 64-99. They were then monitored via the Swedish register data for a course of 35 years. 1,224 of these people lived to be 100 years old, with the majority (85 percent) being female.The researchers looked at 12 biomarkers related to inflammation, metabolism, anemia, organ function and possible nutritional problems, since these have been associated with aging or mortality in previous studies. Thus, uric acid is a biomarker linked to inflammation, and creatinine, for example, is associated with kidney function.Individuals with the lowest levels of total cholesterol and iron had a lower chance of reaching 100, as compared to those with higher levels.There was a similarly less hopeful chance of living to be 100 for people with higher levels of glucose, creatinine, uric acid and markers for liver function.Overall, there was a potential link between metabolic health, nutrition and exceptional longevity, the study concluded. One thing that the research stopped short of was offering any specific conclusions regarding which genes or lifestyle factors impacted the above-mentioned biomarker values. That said, one thing appeared to have been determined: from the age of 65 onwards, a there was a difference in the biomarkers between those individuals who went on to become centenarians and those who failed to make the cut.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/miracle-pills-to-fight-zombie-cells-tech-gurus-lavish-funds-on-longevity-studies--1110484977.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220529/throw-that-apple-awayworlds-oldest-man-says-glass-of-liquor-a-day-is-secret-to-long-life-1095854620.html
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089306445_110:0:1809:1274_1920x0_80_0_0_d1ae92a6aa1f23347d17f25473fba44a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
longevity, centenarian, blood biomarkers
longevity, centenarian, blood biomarkers

Have Scientists Uncovered the Secret to Living Beyond 100?

15:23 GMT 11.10.2023
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors / Old woman hands
Old woman hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2023
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Scientists have always sought to unravel the mystery of exceptional human longevity, and figuring out just what genetic and lifestyle factors can contribute to a long life. A recent study appears to have taken one more step towards answering these questions.
New biomarkers of longevity in the blood of centenarians have been identified by a collaboration of scientists, shedding fresh insight into the mystery of human lifespan.
Those who successfully traversed the 100-year threshold most often tended to boast lower levels of glucose, creatinine and uric acid already starting from their sixties, as per the research, published in the journal GeroScience. The vast majority of them had sugar levels that did not exceed 6.5.
Data was analyzed from 44,000 people residing in Sweden, aged 64 to 99 years. All of these individuals had undergone assessments of their health between the ages of 64-99. They were then monitored via the Swedish register data for a course of 35 years. 1,224 of these people lived to be 100 years old, with the majority (85 percent) being female.
The researchers looked at 12 biomarkers related to inflammation, metabolism, anemia, organ function and possible nutritional problems, since these have been associated with aging or mortality in previous studies. Thus, uric acid is a biomarker linked to inflammation, and creatinine, for example, is associated with kidney function.
Individuals with the lowest levels of total cholesterol and iron had a lower chance of reaching 100, as compared to those with higher levels.
There was a similarly less hopeful chance of living to be 100 for people with higher levels of glucose, creatinine, uric acid and markers for liver function.
Pills - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2023
Miracle Pills to Fight 'Zombie Cells': Tech Gurus Lavish Funds on Longevity Studies
20 May, 15:06 GMT
Overall, there was a potential link between metabolic health, nutrition and exceptional longevity, the study concluded. One thing that the research stopped short of was offering any specific conclusions regarding which genes or lifestyle factors impacted the above-mentioned biomarker values. That said, one thing appeared to have been determined: from the age of 65 onwards, a there was a difference in the biomarkers between those individuals who went on to become centenarians and those who failed to make the cut.
World's Oldest Man - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2022
Throw That Apple Away–World’s Oldest Man Says Glass of Liquor A Day Is Secret to Long Life
29 May 2022, 00:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала