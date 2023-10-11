https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/house-republicans-reveal-resolution-to-expel-stain-george-santos-from-congress-1114116007.html
House Republicans Reveal Resolution to Expel 'Stain' George Santos From Congress
House Republicans are now taking decisive action to expel scandal-ridden representative one day after he was slapped with new federal charges related to identity theft, credit card fraud, conspiracy, and wire fraud.
House Republicans Reveal Resolution to Expel 'Stain' George Santos From Congress
The scandal-plagued lawmaker has remained under the microscope for months, going back to late 2022 after US media first shined the light on findings that proved the New Yorker lied about various aspects of his résumé. In the months since, he has admitted to the fabrications and remained under investigation by multiple officials.
House Republicans are now taking decisive action to expel scandal-ridden US Rep. George Santos (R-NY), just one day after the freshman lawmaker was slapped with new federal charges
related to identity theft, credit card fraud, conspiracy and wire fraud.
"Today, I'll be introducing an expulsion resolution to rid the People's House of [a] fraudster, George Santos," US Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY) wrote on social media on Wednesday.
The expulsion resolution is backed by several GOP members from the Empire State, including Reps. Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams.
D’Esposito
told reporters he considered Santos to be “a stain” on the House, as well as the state of New York.
“It’s time that we move on from George Santos,” said the Republican lawmaker, echoing similar statements by LaLota that the "sooner" Santos is out of Congress "the better."
LaLota earlier commented he saw Santos as “immoral" and “untrustworthy."
"I predict this resolution is going to catch fire," he said. "Many people feel how we do."
US Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) first introduced a resolution to expel Santos in early February
; however, that measure lost steam as Republicans were reluctant to follow suit. In March
, Santos managed to avoid trial with Brazilian prosecutors on a separate charge after he formally admitted to swindling a man out of $1,300 and agreed to pay restitution.
But by May, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
said he would not seek a resignation from Santos, wary that the representative had not yet sat through trial, despite Santos facing a 13-count indictment. House Republicans then requested the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos, which they have been doing since March.
Tuesday’s charges, which allege Santos falsified campaign finance reports and used the personal information of donors for his financial benefit, now bring Santos’ total counts to 23.
Article I, section 5 of the US Constitution dictates that any member of the House can be expelled with a vote by two-thirds of the chamber:
"Each House [of Congress] may determine the Rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds, expel a member."
To date, only 15 members have been expelled from the US Senate since 1789, with 14 of those being persons who supported the Confederacy during the Civil War, chamber records reveal. Since that same period, just five members of the House have ever been expelled.
The most recent expulsion was in 2002
, with the vote to expel being 420 - 1. House Democrat James A. Traficant from Ohio was expelled after being convicted by a federal jury in Cleveland on 10 counts of racketeering, bribery and tax evasion.
Santos has brushed off the fresh charges against him, adding that he would “fight to prove his innocence,” and that he would not take a plea deal. He has vowed to run for reelection despite the new charges.
“If they want to be judge, jury and arbitrator of the whole god***n thing let them do it,” Santos said, responding to the new Republican resolution. “They just want to silence the people of the 3rd congressional district."
Santos is due to appear in court on October 27.