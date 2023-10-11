https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/house-republicans-reveal-resolution-to-expel-stain-george-santos-from-congress-1114116007.html

House Republicans Reveal Resolution to Expel 'Stain' George Santos From Congress

House Republicans Reveal Resolution to Expel 'Stain' George Santos From Congress

House Republicans are now taking decisive action to expel scandal-ridden representative one day after he was slapped with new federal charges related to identity theft, credit card fraud, conspiracy, and wire fraud.

2023-10-11T22:38+0000

2023-10-11T22:38+0000

2023-10-11T22:35+0000

americas

us politics

us politics

george santos

us house of representatives

republicans

house republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/02/1106901562_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc3aa00c65b2c620ab82c6db6ddf38f8.jpg

House Republicans are now taking decisive action to expel scandal-ridden US Rep. George Santos (R-NY), just one day after the freshman lawmaker was slapped with new federal charges related to identity theft, credit card fraud, conspiracy and wire fraud. "Today, I'll be introducing an expulsion resolution to rid the People's House of [a] fraudster, George Santos," US Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY) wrote on social media on Wednesday.The expulsion resolution is backed by several GOP members from the Empire State, including Reps. Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy and Brandon Williams.D’Esposito told reporters he considered Santos to be “a stain” on the House, as well as the state of New York.LaLota earlier commented he saw Santos as “immoral" and “untrustworthy."US Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) first introduced a resolution to expel Santos in early February; however, that measure lost steam as Republicans were reluctant to follow suit. In March, Santos managed to avoid trial with Brazilian prosecutors on a separate charge after he formally admitted to swindling a man out of $1,300 and agreed to pay restitution.But by May, then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would not seek a resignation from Santos, wary that the representative had not yet sat through trial, despite Santos facing a 13-count indictment. House Republicans then requested the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos, which they have been doing since March.Tuesday’s charges, which allege Santos falsified campaign finance reports and used the personal information of donors for his financial benefit, now bring Santos’ total counts to 23.To date, only 15 members have been expelled from the US Senate since 1789, with 14 of those being persons who supported the Confederacy during the Civil War, chamber records reveal. Since that same period, just five members of the House have ever been expelled.The most recent expulsion was in 2002, with the vote to expel being 420 - 1. House Democrat James A. Traficant from Ohio was expelled after being convicted by a federal jury in Cleveland on 10 counts of racketeering, bribery and tax evasion.Santos has brushed off the fresh charges against him, adding that he would “fight to prove his innocence,” and that he would not take a plea deal. He has vowed to run for reelection despite the new charges.Santos is due to appear in court on October 27.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/george-santos-fundraiser-indicted-for-impersonating-aide-of-top-house-republican-1112659932.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

us politics, congress, house, house republicans, george santos, scandal, political scandal, charges, crime