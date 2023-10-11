https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/israeli-gaza-conflict-erupts-into-full-scale-war-1114077319.html

Israeli-Gaza Conflict Erupts Into Full-Scale War

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian group carried out an attack that killed over 1,000 Israeli civilians and military personnel on the morning of October 7th.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier about the Hamas attack that ignited the events that led to the full-scale war in Gaza.In the second hour, political commentator Misty Winston discussed RFK Jr.'s announcement about running as an independent candidate for the US presidency, following his fallout with the Democratic Party.In the final hour, the Former International Media Advisor for Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Eylon Levy, spoke to Fault Lines about what happened on the morning of October 7th in Israel, including the killing and kidnapping of Israeli civilians by Hamas.Later in the hour, Fault Lines talked to citizen journalist and founder of the Revolutionary Blackout Network Nick Cruse about Democrats accusing presidential candidate Cornel West of potentially taking votes away from incumbent Joe Biden.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

