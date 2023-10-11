LIVE UPDATES: IDF Strikes Hamas Naval Facilities Used For Attacks on Israeli Coastline

Israeli government launched operation Swords of Iron and invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law which de-facto implies a declaration of war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in an address to the nation that the country was at war and announced mobilization.
On Monday, Israel put the Gaza Strip under full blockade, with no food, gas or electricity supplies.
The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 900, including 260 children, and 4,500 people have been injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The death toll among Israeli citizens from the escalation of the conflict has risen to 1,200, with more than 2,700 people injured, Israeli officials said.
