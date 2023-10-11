International
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Strikes Hamas Naval Facilities Used For Attacks on Israeli Coastline
On October 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack on Israel. After a massive bombardment, Hamas fighters infiltrated the southern border areas of the Jewish state.
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Strikes Hamas Naval Facilities Used For Attacks on Israeli Coastline

04:38 GMT 11.10.2023
On October 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack on Israel. After a massive bombardment, Hamas fighters infiltrated the southern border areas of the Jewish state.
Israeli government launched operation Swords of Iron and invoked Article 40 of the Basic Law which de-facto implies a declaration of war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in an address to the nation that the country was at war and announced mobilization.
On Monday, Israel put the Gaza Strip under full blockade, with no food, gas or electricity supplies.
The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 900, including 260 children, and 4,500 people have been injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The death toll among Israeli citizens from the escalation of the conflict has risen to 1,200, with more than 2,700 people injured, Israeli officials said.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more:
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:13 GMT 11.10.2023
Israel Destroys Aircraft Detection System Over Gaza Strip Used By Hamas - IDF
05:02 GMT 11.10.2023
Israeli Army Strikes Bank Branches Used By Hamas, Headquarters of Northern Movement Brigade Commander in Gaza Strip
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that they had attacked two bank branches used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
"Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck over 80 targets in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip, including two bank branches used by Hamas to fund terrorism in the Gaza Strip, an underground tunnel and two operational command centers used by Hamas to direct terrorist activities against Israel," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
The Israeli army also struck the headquarters of the commander of Hamas' northern brigade, the statement read.
05:01 GMT 11.10.2023
IDF Strikes Hamas Naval Facilities Used For Attacks on Israeli Coastline
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Wednesday that its naval, air and artillery forces struck the Palestinian movement Hamas' facilities in the Gaza Strip, used by the group for attacks on the Israeli coastline, including the city of Khan Yunis and Gaza docks.
"During the last hours, Hamas naval targets, including the Khan Yunis and Gaza docks, that are used by the Hamas terrorist organization to carry out terror attacks on the Israeli coastline were struck. The docks were struck using artillery fire from missile boats, IDF helicopters and ground artillery batteries," the IDF said, adding that a Hamas diver was also killed during an attempt to infiltrate into Israel from the Gaza Strip.
