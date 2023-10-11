LIVE UPDATES: IDF Strikes Hamas Naval Facilities Used For Attacks on Israeli Coastline

Israeli Army Strikes Bank Branches Used By Hamas, Headquarters of Northern Movement Brigade Commander in Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that they had attacked two bank branches used by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck over 80 targets in Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip, including two bank branches used by Hamas to fund terrorism in the Gaza Strip, an underground tunnel and two operational command centers used by Hamas to direct terrorist activities against Israel," the IDF wrote on Telegram.

The Israeli army also struck the headquarters of the commander of Hamas' northern brigade, the statement read.