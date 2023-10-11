https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/putin-iraqi-pm-join-russian-energy-weeks-plenary-session-1114085988.html

Putin, Iraqi PM Join Russian Energy Week's Plenary Session

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani attend the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow.

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani attend the plenary session of Russian Energy Week 2023 in Moscow.Over 4,000 participants from more than 60 countries, including high-ranking officials and representatives from leading energy companies from Russia, Turkiye, Hungary, Iraq and other countries, are expected to attend the event running from October 11-13.The theme of this year's forum is "The New Reality of Global Energy: Building the Future," with the delegations expected to discuss various issues such as global energy pricing, climate change, supplies of energy resources and raw materials, and prospects for oil markets, among other topics.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

