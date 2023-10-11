https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/the-world-focuses-on-the-israeli-gaza-conflict-1114080170.html

The World Focuses on the Israeli-Gaza Conflict

The World Focuses on the Israeli-Gaza Conflict

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Saudi Arabia expressing support for Palestine, and the UN investigating ‘war crimes’ by Israel and Hamas.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Former Senior Security Policy Analyst Michael Maloof about the goals of Prime Minister Netanyahu, the media portrayal of the people of Palestine, and the way of living for people in the Gaza Strip. Michael described the need to bring international leaders together to solve the situation between Israel and Palestine. Michael reacted to Joe Biden's statements on the attacks by Hamas and America's fault in the situation.Rachel spoke with Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower Scott Ritter about the Israeli intelligence failures, Egypt warned Israel of potential attacks, and America has the power to stop the war on Gaza. Scott discussed the amount of US weapons meant for Ukraine and ended up sold on the black market. Scott spoke about the crimes of Hamas and the media's ignorance of Israeli crimes committed against Palestine.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host Misty Winston about the Israeli-Gaza conflict, some anti-war advocates cheer for more deaths in Gaza, and the need for better media literacy. Misty talked about the sophisticated propaganda from Israel and the videos of the attacks in Israel circulated on social media. Misty spoke about Joe Biden's support for Israel and America's past with enabling the suppression of Palestinian human rights.Rachel spoke with Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist and Co Host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall about China's response to the attacks by Hamas, President Biden speaks in support of Israel, and Russia criticizes Washington’s ‘monopolization’ of peace. Ted spoke about the US politicians who have called for weapons to be sent to Israel and the American weapons stockpiles have been sent to Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

