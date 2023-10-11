https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/war-in-israel-us-economy-in-death-spiral-kenya-troop-deployment-to-haiti-on-hold-1114080624.html

War in Israel; US Economy in Death Spiral; Kenya Troop Deployment to Haiti on Hold

The war in Israel threatens to expand as war hawks in Washington blame Iran for the escalation.

The war in Israel threatens to expand as war hawks in Washington blame Iran for the escalation.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia, Ukraine, and the Israel-Palestine conflict. Mark Sleboda says that the Hamas military operation is a long-planned event. Drones were used to take out radar stations, and small boats were used for amphibious assaults. He says the goal is to trade hostages for Palestinians held by the Israeli government. He says that US policies in this region led to this catastrophe.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the war in Israel. There is a complicated history surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict. Ray McGovern says that violence of this kind is to be condemned, but that is not enough; looking at the issue's roots is critical. He says that Gaza has been blockaded for 16 years. Additionally, Americans are unaware of the intricate truths of the conflict. He says the mastermind of 9/11 said he was motivated by the US foreign policy favoring Israel.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. The raging conflict in the Middle East threatens to increase oil prices and significantly affect world economics. KJ Noh says the ripple effects will be ongoing and felt economically and geopolitically. He says that the Ukraine war has influenced the conflict. He also fears that Iran may also be engaged.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Global South. Niger's revolutionary government says that the Western domination is coming to an end. Dr. Horne also spoke on Israel commenting that the US naval flotilla moving to the Middle East indicates that the US may use this crisis to expand the conflict against Iran. He also says that being on the cusp of a new world order means that the masses in Africa refuse to be ruled in the old manner. He said that he expects that the US wants to crack down on the Niger government but it is unclear whether they will be able to do it.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss domestic politics. RFK Jr runs independently, and the system goes after Russell Brand. Steve says that Kennedy represents the bygone era of the Democrats, and he will be painted as a foreign agent spoiler.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the New World Order. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov penned an article where he outlined critical international relations issues. Dan Kovalik talks about Minister Lavrov's call for countries to stick to the UN Charter instead of the West's "rules-based order" model.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org, joins us to discuss the economy. RFK Jr is leaving the Democrat Party and running as an independent. Americans are rapidly losing their spending power as the neoliberal economic model is in a death spiral. Dr. Flowers says we are seeing the end of the lesser two evil votings. She says we don't have a democracy, and the people don't have a candidate choice. Also, she says that people see that money is going to Ukraine while they suffer with little or nothing, and it is another slap in the face to Americans.Misty Winston, radio host, and political commentator, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Caitlin Johnstone argues that journalism itself is locked up in Belmarsh prison. Misty Winston says that the people in power have focused the issue on the person Assange as opposed to the future of press freedom and free speech. She says that many people are unaware of the true nature of the charges against Julian Assange.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

