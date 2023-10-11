https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/watch-israeli-army-destroy-hamas-system-for-detecting-aircraft-over-gaza-1114089143.html

Watch Israeli Army Destroy Hamas System for Detecting Aircraft Over Gaza

On 7 October, the Palestinian group Hamas* launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the next day and launch retaliatory strikes.

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has released footage showing the destruction of an aircraft detection system over the Gaza Strip used by Hamas.Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said that dozens of its military jets struck more than 200 targets in Al-Furqan in the Gaza Strip, calling the area "a terror hub" for the Palestinian group Hamas.The death toll among Israeli citizens from the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has exceeded 1,200 people, media reported on Wednesday with the number of wounded approaching 3,000. The fate of 150 people abducted to the Gaza Strip as hostages by the Palestinian movement Hamas remains unknown, the report said.*A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

