https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/apocalyptic-scenes-unfold-in-argentinas-crdoba-province-as-wildfires-rage-1114120631.html

Apocalyptic Scenes Unfold in Argentina’s Córdoba Province as Wildfires Rage

Apocalyptic Scenes Unfold in Argentina’s Córdoba Province as Wildfires Rage

An ongoing heat wave worsened massive forest fires that prompted evacuations Wednesday in the central Argentine province home to wineries and the country’s second-most populous city.

2023-10-12T04:13+0000

2023-10-12T04:13+0000

2023-10-12T04:09+0000

americas

argentina

wildfires

heat wave

evacuations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114120747_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b0ab73f10cacd6aebad87b0f9a90d9df.jpg

Argentina’s Córdoba province is known for its picturesque foothills and vast plains, but on Wednesday portions of the region were engulfed in massive wildfires.Córdoba Governor Juan Schiaretti took to social media to urge people in affected areas to heed evacuation orders.Dozens of people have fled their homes so far as the fires encroach on rural towns. The government said 960 firefighters had been dispatched to calm the flames from land and by air.A 27-year-old man was arrested for starting a campfire that burned out of control on Monday near the city of Villa Carlos Paz. Authorities urged citizens to take preventative measures amid adverse weather, including high temperatures, dry conditions, and strong winds.It had been reported by Argentina’s National Fire Management Service that there were five active wildfires in Córdoba on Tuesday, in the provincial departments of Santa María, Punilla, Totoral, Minas, and San Justo.Wildfires also burned in the San Luis, La Pampa, Catamarca and Jujuy provinces.South America has seen unseasonably warm temperatures as the continent experienced a heat wave last month while it was still technically winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Researchers attribute the unusual weather conditions to climate change.

americas

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

argentina, heat wave, wildfires