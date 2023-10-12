Apocalyptic Scenes Unfold in Argentina’s Córdoba Province as Wildfires Rage
© AFP 2023 / JUAN MABROMATAWildfires rage through wetlands in islands in the Parana Delta near Victoria, in the Argentine province of Entre Rios, in front of the city of Rosario, in Santa Fe Province, on August 16, 2022. People in Rosario, across the river, who are being affected by the smoke, have been demonstrating against the burning of fields for the clearing of land.
© AFP 2023 / JUAN MABROMATA
Subscribe
An ongoing heat wave worsened massive forest fires that prompted evacuations Wednesday in the central Argentine province home to wineries and the country’s second-most populous city.
Argentina’s Córdoba province is known for its picturesque foothills and vast plains, but on Wednesday portions of the region were engulfed in massive wildfires.
Córdoba Governor Juan Schiaretti took to social media to urge people in affected areas to heed evacuation orders.
“I call on the population to respect the indications of the firefighters and authorities who are working in the affected areas,” said Schiaretti. “The most important thing is to save lives, wherever evacuation is necessary, it will be done.”
Apocalyptic scene ! more footage of huge fire in Villa Carlos Paz, Cordoba Argentina...not making the mainstream news... pic.twitter.com/KKNKSOsjKz— Bishop JC (@Sowsabishop) October 11, 2023
Dozens of people have fled their homes so far as the fires encroach on rural towns. The government said 960 firefighters had been dispatched to calm the flames from land and by air.
A 27-year-old man was arrested for starting a campfire that burned out of control on Monday near the city of Villa Carlos Paz. Authorities urged citizens to take preventative measures amid adverse weather, including high temperatures, dry conditions, and strong winds.
It had been reported by Argentina’s National Fire Management Service that there were five active wildfires in Córdoba on Tuesday, in the provincial departments of Santa María, Punilla, Totoral, Minas, and San Justo.
Wildfires also burned in the San Luis, La Pampa, Catamarca and Jujuy provinces.
South America has seen unseasonably warm temperatures as the continent experienced a heat wave last month while it was still technically winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Researchers attribute the unusual weather conditions to climate change.