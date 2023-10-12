https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/biden-pledges-us-support-for-israel-urges-netanyahu-to-minimize-civilian-casualties-1114116810.html

Biden Pledges US Support for Israel, Urges Netanyahu to Minimize Civilian Casualties

Biden Pledges US Support for Israel, Urges Netanyahu to Minimize Civilian Casualties

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Steve Scalise winning the Speaker of the House vote in a secret ballot by the GOP, and Republican George Santos charged with identity theft and fraud.

2023-10-12T04:04+0000

2023-10-12T04:04+0000

2023-10-12T11:03+0000

the backstory

radio

palestine

two-state solution

special counsel

foreign policy

saudi arabia

joe biden

israel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114116653_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0c9876fc97fdc1f8b065e4403da67576.png

Biden pledges U.S. support for Israel, urges Netanyahu to minimize civilian casualties On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Steve Scalise winning the Speaker of the House vote in a secret ballot by the GOP, and Republican George Santos charged with identity theft and fraud.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Israeli war crimes, the Biden administration seeks one hundred billion in aid for Ukraine, and US foreign aid for Ukraine and Israel. Mark talked about the US stockpile of artillery shells ammunition formerly held in Israel and how the entire stockpile was sent to Ukraine in 2022. Mark commented on President Zelensky's claims that Russia supports Hamas.Rachel spoke with attorney, media relations specialist Tyler Nixon about the special counsel investigation into Joe Biden's classified documents, Vice President Joe Biden's office emails, and how the Obama administration was shielded from any criticism. Tyler commented on a report of nearly twenty thousand emails from Joe Biden's vice President's office and the emails to Hunter Biden's former investment firm.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with rapper and activist Immortal Technique about the results of Russia and China's end to the сonflict in Yemen, the media portrayal of the conflict in Gaza, and the US hunger for war across the globe. Immortal Technique talked about the long-term effects from the propaganda surrounding the conflict between Israel-Palestine and compared the current fog of war to 9/11.Rachel spoke with host of Silk and Steel podcast Carl Zha about China's diplomatic power in the Middle East, US criticism of China, and China's calls for de-escalation between Israel and Palestine. Carl talked about China's response to the attacks by Hamas and the need for the international world to seek a two-state solution.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

palestine

saudi arabia

israel

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, american exceptionalism, israeli - palestine conflict, steve scalise for the next house speaker, fake social media videos, american hegemony, joe biden's office emails