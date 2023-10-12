https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/borrell-arrives-in-china-for-eu-china-strategic-dialogue-1114121394.html

Borrell Arrives in China for EU-China Strategic Dialogue

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said Thursday that he has landed in China to co-chair the EU-China Strategic Dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

"Just landed in China to co-chair the EU-China Strategic Dialogue with my counterpart Minister Wang Yi. An important visit to discuss EU-China relations, key regional and global challenges with government authorities, scholars and business representatives," Borrell said on X (formerly known as Twitter). Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Wednesday that Borrell would visit China from October 12-14 to hold another round of China-EU strategic dialogue at the invitation of Wang, adding that Borrell's visit would facilitate a healthy and stable development of bilateral relations and prepare the soil for the next stage of high-level cooperation between the countries. In July, the EU foreign policy chief said he hoped to travel to China this fall to discuss bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation after his visit was postponed twice. The trip was first pushed back in mid-April when Borrell tested positive for COVID-19 and was postponed again in July, allegedly due to then-Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang's health issues.

