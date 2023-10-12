https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/documentarians-find-nearly-intact-128-year-old-shipwreck-below-lake-superior-1114120219.html

Documentarians Find Nearly Intact 128-Year-Old Shipwreck Below Lake Huron

Documentarians Find Nearly Intact 128-Year-Old Shipwreck Below Lake Huron

Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick made an exciting discovery they didn't expect in June while filming the ecological documentary, “All Too Clear”.

2023-10-12T03:57+0000

2023-10-12T03:57+0000

2023-10-12T03:54+0000

beyond politics

shipwreck

lake huron

environment

documentary

filmmaking

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114119887_5:0:901:504_1920x0_80_0_0_a3a260efc11dc7270309d537c023d9c9.png

Documentary filmmakers made a stunning discovery in June after uncovering the nearly intact remains of a 128-year-old vessel that met its end in the waters of Lake Huron in 1895, new findings have revealed.Filmmakers Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were investigating the effects of the invasive zeba and quagga mussels in the lakebed after a source from the United States Geological Survey told them scientists had detected something strange in sonar readings. Using remotely operated vehicles, the team scanned the bed of Lake Huron - in an area just off the coast of Ontario's Bruce Peninsula - expecting to find nothing but a “pile of rocks,” Drebert said.Instead, they discovered the Africa, an American cargo steamer that disappeared in 1895 during transit from Ashtabula, Ohio, to Owen Sound, Ontario. The Africa and all 11 members of its crew on board were lost following a snowstorm. The ship was also towing a barge at the time, the Severn, which became disconnected during the storm. Severn ran aground, and its crew were saved, but the Africa's fate saw it laying at the bottom of the lake.Sending their remote vehicles almost 280 feet (85.3 meters) below the surface of the water, the couple made the discovery as soon as they stumbled upon a “huge structure.” Officials later determined the near-perfect intact ship was caked in the invasive mussels that were the subject of the couple's documentary. But while the mussels do damage shipwrecks, they also filter the lake’s waters, making it clearer and easier to find shipwrecks.Drebert's husband agreed with the irony of their discovery, noting the mussels inadvertently helped in the cultural discovery despite their adverse ecological effects.In March of this year, another shipwreck was discovered in Lake Huron, off the coast of Michigan. The cargo vessel, named the Ironton, had long eluded shipwreck hunters since it sank in September of 1894.

lake huron

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

shipwreck, lake huron, documentary, filmmaking, environment, mussels, invasive mussels, the africa shipwreck