https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/house-republicans-convene-to-determine-kevin-mccarthys-successor-1114109647.html

House Republicans Convene to Determine Kevin McCarthy's Successor

House Republicans Convene to Determine Kevin McCarthy's Successor

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the ongoing vote on the next House Speaker.

2023-10-12T04:01+0000

2023-10-12T04:01+0000

2023-10-12T10:30+0000

the final countdown

house speaker

gop debate

george santos

israel

war

palestine

hamas

donald trump

dossier

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114109486_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_14809fc824a792357489cc857abe4bbf.jpg

House Republicans Convene to Determine Kevin McCarthy's Successor On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the ongoing vote on the next House Speaker.

The show begins with the Founder of Red Referral Network Chris Widener sharing his perspective on the upcoming change in House leadership, as GOP House members are meeting to vote on the next Speaker.Then, Tax Attorney Steve Hayes joins The Final Countdown to discuss US Representative George Santos facing a 23-count indictment over allegations of defrauding his donors.The second hour begins with Independent journalist & filmmaker Ahmad Al-Bazz sharing his perspective from Palestine about the ongoing situation in the region, and Israel's war on Hamas.The show closes with Army infantry veteran and counselor-at-law, Tyler Nixon, who weighs in on Donald Trump's UK lawsuit regarding a dossier leaked by a British intelligence firm.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

palestine

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, speaker of the house, george santos facing a indictment, israel's war on hamas, palestine, donald trump's uk lawsuit