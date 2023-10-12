https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/house-republicans-convene-to-determine-kevin-mccarthys-successor-1114109647.html
House Republicans Convene to Determine Kevin McCarthy's Successor
House Republicans Convene to Determine Kevin McCarthy's Successor
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the ongoing vote on the next House Speaker.
2023-10-12T04:01+0000
2023-10-12T04:01+0000
2023-10-12T10:30+0000
the final countdown
house speaker
gop debate
george santos
israel
war
palestine
hamas
donald trump
dossier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114109486_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_14809fc824a792357489cc857abe4bbf.jpg
House Republicans Convene to Determine Kevin McCarthy's Successor
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the ongoing vote on the next House Speaker.
The show begins with the Founder of Red Referral Network Chris Widener sharing his perspective on the upcoming change in House leadership, as GOP House members are meeting to vote on the next Speaker.Then, Tax Attorney Steve Hayes joins The Final Countdown to discuss US Representative George Santos facing a 23-count indictment over allegations of defrauding his donors.The second hour begins with Independent journalist & filmmaker Ahmad Al-Bazz sharing his perspective from Palestine about the ongoing situation in the region, and Israel's war on Hamas.The show closes with Army infantry veteran and counselor-at-law, Tyler Nixon, who weighs in on Donald Trump's UK lawsuit regarding a dossier leaked by a British intelligence firm.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
palestine
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114109486_0:40:320:280_1920x0_80_0_0_f38fd2c3c88b46ab9467b915f0b597d5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, speaker of the house, george santos facing a indictment, israel's war on hamas, palestine, donald trump's uk lawsuit
the final countdown, speaker of the house, george santos facing a indictment, israel's war on hamas, palestine, donald trump's uk lawsuit
House Republicans Convene to Determine Kevin McCarthy's Successor
04:01 GMT 12.10.2023 (Updated: 10:30 GMT 12.10.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including the ongoing vote on the next House Speaker.
The show begins with the Founder of Red Referral Network Chris Widener sharing his perspective on the upcoming change in House leadership, as GOP House members are meeting to vote on the next Speaker.
Then, Tax Attorney Steve Hayes joins The Final Countdown to discuss US Representative George Santos facing a 23-count indictment over allegations of defrauding his donors.
The second hour begins with Independent journalist & filmmaker Ahmad Al-Bazz sharing his perspective from Palestine about the ongoing situation in the region, and Israel's war on Hamas.
The show closes with Army infantry veteran and counselor-at-law, Tyler Nixon, who weighs in on Donald Trump's UK lawsuit regarding a dossier leaked by a British intelligence firm.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM