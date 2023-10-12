International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/international-olympic-committee-says-suspended-russian-olympic-committee-indefinitely-1114143830.html
International Olympic Committee Says Suspended Russian Olympic Committee Indefinitely
International Olympic Committee Says Suspended Russian Olympic Committee Indefinitely
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that the Russian Olympic Committee is suspended until further notice for the inclusion of the Olympic Councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions in its ranks.
2023-10-12T14:43+0000
2023-10-12T14:43+0000
world
international olympic committee (ioc)
russian olympic committee (roc)
donetsk
kherson
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114143644_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4008f115409f744011cf35962b063a95.jpg
"The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter... the IOC Executive Board (EB) today decided that:... The Russian Olympic Committee is suspended with immediate effect until further notice," the statement said. According to the IOC's decision, the Russian Olympic Committee can no longer function as a National Olympic Committee or receive funding from the Olympic Movement, while the IOC reserves the right to make a decision on the admission of individual Russian athletes to the Olympic Games in a neutral status.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20181007/roc-sports-olympics-russia-1068669836.html
donetsk
kherson
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114143644_179:0:2910:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d584c7ab4236ae52d684cfcaad22d9d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
international olympic committee (ioc), russian olympic committee, sports, donbass, ukrainian crisis
international olympic committee (ioc), russian olympic committee, sports, donbass, ukrainian crisis

International Olympic Committee Says Suspended Russian Olympic Committee Indefinitely

14:43 GMT 12.10.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankOlympic rings pictured on a banner
Olympic rings pictured on a banner - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that the Russian Olympic Committee is suspended until further notice for the inclusion of the Olympic Councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions in its ranks.
"The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter... the IOC Executive Board (EB) today decided that:... The Russian Olympic Committee is suspended with immediate effect until further notice," the statement said.
Olympic Rings - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2018
World
ROC President on Youth Olympics: Attitude Toward Russian Athletes Has Changed
7 October 2018, 00:48 GMT
According to the IOC's decision, the Russian Olympic Committee can no longer function as a National Olympic Committee or receive funding from the Olympic Movement, while the IOC reserves the right to make a decision on the admission of individual Russian athletes to the Olympic Games in a neutral status.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала