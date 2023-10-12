https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/international-olympic-committee-says-suspended-russian-olympic-committee-indefinitely-1114143830.html

International Olympic Committee Says Suspended Russian Olympic Committee Indefinitely

International Olympic Committee Says Suspended Russian Olympic Committee Indefinitely

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that the Russian Olympic Committee is suspended until further notice for the inclusion of the Olympic Councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions in its ranks.

2023-10-12T14:43+0000

2023-10-12T14:43+0000

2023-10-12T14:43+0000

world

international olympic committee (ioc)

russian olympic committee (roc)

donetsk

kherson

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114143644_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4008f115409f744011cf35962b063a95.jpg

"The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter... the IOC Executive Board (EB) today decided that:... The Russian Olympic Committee is suspended with immediate effect until further notice," the statement said. According to the IOC's decision, the Russian Olympic Committee can no longer function as a National Olympic Committee or receive funding from the Olympic Movement, while the IOC reserves the right to make a decision on the admission of individual Russian athletes to the Olympic Games in a neutral status.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20181007/roc-sports-olympics-russia-1068669836.html

donetsk

kherson

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

international olympic committee (ioc), russian olympic committee, sports, donbass, ukrainian crisis