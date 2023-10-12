https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/international-olympic-committee-says-suspended-russian-olympic-committee-indefinitely-1114143830.html
International Olympic Committee Says Suspended Russian Olympic Committee Indefinitely
International Olympic Committee Says Suspended Russian Olympic Committee Indefinitely
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that the Russian Olympic Committee is suspended until further notice for the inclusion of the Olympic Councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions in its ranks.
"The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter... the IOC Executive Board (EB) today decided that:... The Russian Olympic Committee is suspended with immediate effect until further notice," the statement said. According to the IOC's decision, the Russian Olympic Committee can no longer function as a National Olympic Committee or receive funding from the Olympic Movement, while the IOC reserves the right to make a decision on the admission of individual Russian athletes to the Olympic Games in a neutral status.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday that the Russian Olympic Committee is suspended until further notice for the inclusion of the Olympic Councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions in its ranks.
"The unilateral decision taken by the Russian Olympic Committee on 5 October 2023 to include, as its members, the regional sports organisations which are under the authority of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine (namely Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter... the IOC Executive Board (EB) today decided that:... The Russian Olympic Committee is suspended with immediate effect until further notice," the statement said.
According to the IOC's decision, the Russian Olympic Committee can no longer function as a National Olympic Committee or receive funding from the Olympic Movement, while the IOC reserves the right to make a decision on the admission of individual Russian athletes to the Olympic Games in a neutral status.