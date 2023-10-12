https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/israel-palestine-conflict-baltic-pipeline-attacked-trump-files-russiagate-lawsuit-1114118450.html

Former US president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the author of the infamous Steele dossier.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Russia and Ukraine. President Putin is meeting with the Prime Minister of Iraq and the US is struggling to simultaneously arm both Ukraine and Israel. Mark Sleboda says that this meeting was scheduled prior to the latest outbreak of violence in the region but the subject will likely dominate the discussions. Russia's position is that this conflict is due to failed US and Israeli policy and that a diplomatic settlement is needed.Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author of America's Undeclared War joins us to discuss the Israel Palestine conflict. Russia maintains a balanced approach to the Israeli-Palestine conflict. Dan Lazare says that this is a dangerous situation because the Israelis have oppressed the Palestinians and Hamas is a deeply flawed organization that has taken violent inexcusable actions. Also, he says that President Biden's statement on the conflict was appalling.Robert Fantina, Journalist and Palestine Activist joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Israeli leadership has formed a new government and seems poised to attack Gaza. Robert Fantina says that the Palestinian situation cannot be ignored. Also, there are stories of war crimes that are circulating that are not corroborated and the US and Israel are arguing over whether Iran was involved in planning the Hamas attack.Jon Jeter, Journalist and Author joins us to discuss the Uhuru African People's Socialist Party charges by the FBI. The FBI has a long history of criminalizing dissent. Jon Jeter says that the leader of the Uhuru movement is a brilliant man and the FBI may have bitten off more than it can chew. Also, he says that the cointelpro FBI operation has never died and that numerous Black activists have been murdered. He also said that the FBI has always been operating an intelligence war against Black people.Garland Nixon and Dr. Wilmer Leon discuss GOP politics. House republicans have chosen Steve Scalise as the nominee for Speaker. Representative Scalise was Speaker McCarthy's right hand man and the policies of leadership are unlikely to change. Also, the GOP ruling elite likes Nikki Haley over Trump but the voters do not agree.Dan Kovalik, writer, Author, lawyer joins us to discuss Eastern European politics. There is another pipeline attack in Europe as the Baltic connect route appears to have been blown up. Dan Kovaik says that he would not be surprised if Ukraine and/or the US is involved. Destroying civilian infrastructure is an act of war. He says that Europe has not benefited from the Ukraine conflict and the pro-NATO governments are falling one by one.Jim Kavanagh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch joins us to discuss US presidential politics. Former US president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the author of the infamous Steele dossier. Dr. Jim Kavanagh says that Russiagate never dies because people are still quoting the Steele dossier as though it's true. The claim that Steele was careless with the accuracy of the violation and did share it with journalists to make it public will help Trump's case. Also, he believes that RFK Jr will take votes from both parties and that President Biden will not be the Democrat's nominee.Kim Ives, journalist and editor at Haiti Liberte joins us to discuss Haiti. Nairobi's high court has halted the US backed Kenyan troop deployment to Haiti. Kim says that it may be a judo move wherein the court, that put the President in power, halts the deployment. Kim feels that the Kenyan opposition is up in arms because there is resistance from all parties. This is not a UN peacekeeping force but the UN Security Council has given the US the right to set up this force. Kim believes that the rejection of the Kenyan deployment is part of the overall African rejection of imperialism.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

