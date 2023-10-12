https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/israel-palestine-war-us-faces-catastrophe-in-middle-east-1114133015.html
Israel-Palestine War: US Faces Catastrophe in Middle East!
Israel-Palestine War: US Faces Catastrophe in Middle East!
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with former British diplomat and MI6 agent Alastair Crooke about the risks of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict spiraling into a massive regional war in the Middle East.
2023-10-12T13:10+0000
2023-10-12T13:10+0000
2023-10-12T13:10+0000
new rules
radio
alastair crooke
israel
hezbollah
hamas
middle east
palestine
gaza
israel-gaza conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114099933_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2a8523ea769a1f80eed00c2b75b7daa7.jpg
Israel-Palestine War: US Faces Catastrophe in Middle East!
Israel-Palestine War: US Faces Catastrophe in Middle East!
“I think that we need to watch very carefully, what happens with Hezbollah in the north. Hezbollah has a huge arsenal of missiles, something like 80,000 cruise missiles and smart drones. They would be a formidable ally [for Hamas]. In fact, it was [former Israeli national security advisor] Giora Eiland who said that if Hezbollah joins this conflict and opens a second front, then this would present an existential threat to the future of Israel.”The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
palestine
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114099933_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2e81ec5ab534844f3d20b1741d0519de.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
palestinian-israeli conflict, hamas, israel gaza strip, mi6 agent alastair crooke
palestinian-israeli conflict, hamas, israel gaza strip, mi6 agent alastair crooke
Israel-Palestine War: US Faces Catastrophe in Middle East!
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with former British diplomat and MI6 agent Alastair Crooke about the risks of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict spiraling into a massive regional war in the Middle East.
“I think that we need to watch very carefully, what happens with Hezbollah in the north. Hezbollah has a huge arsenal of missiles, something like 80,000 cruise missiles and smart drones. They would be a formidable ally [for Hamas]. In fact, it was [former Israeli national security advisor] Giora Eiland who said that if Hezbollah joins this conflict and opens a second front, then this would present an existential threat to the future of Israel.”
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM