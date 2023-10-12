https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/israeli-lebanon-border-tension-santos-indicted-lotto-lies-1114114819.html

Israeli-Lebanon Border Tension, Santos Indicted, Lotto Lies

Israeli-Lebanon Border Tension, Santos Indicted, Lotto Lies

The EU calls the Israeli siege of Gaza illegal, a Gazan reporter brings an update on conditions on the ground.

2023-10-12T04:03+0000

2023-10-12T04:03+0000

2023-10-12T10:49+0000

political misfits

radio

israel

palestine

powerball

lottery

cia

labor

ukraine

robert f. kennedy jr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114114982_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_08eae4d91b3284f44e0e110ef5755d86.png

Israeli-Lebanon Border Tension, Santos Indicted, Lotto Lies The EU calls the Israeli siege of Gaza illegal, a Gazan reporter brings an update on conditions on the ground.

Executive Director of Fellowship of Reconciliation Ariel Gold joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the media coverage of the Israeli-Gaza war, how the fog of war is used to shape narratives, and how reconciliation processes of the past could be used to pave a path forward amid anger and suffering.Jonathan Cohen, author of “For a Dollar and a Dream: State Lotteries in Modern America,” discusses which groups and demographics buy lottery tickets and who actually reaps the benefits, whether lotteries are effective in raising money for states, how we’ve ended up with such long odds and such huge jackpots, and whether methods exist to regulate lotteries so they don’t disproportionately siphon money from the poor.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses the race for House Speaker, how the vacancy affects the government shutdown, further trouble for Congressman George Santos, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy for president, the disjointed response from Democrats to the Israel-Gaza war, the CIA leaking that they don't believe Iran was involved in Hamas’ offensive, the Justice Department's gag order on Trump, the brief UAW Canada strike against GM Canada, and Russia relaunching an offensive in Ukraine.Former Israeli Air Force member and dual US-Israeli national Doron Willentzik discusses the response within Israel to Hamas’ offensive, how the call-up of Israeli reserves will go, what behind the scenes conversations might be underway between Israel and its neighbors, Israel’s view on Iran’s involvement, and whether Israel and Hamas will be able to come to an agreement on prisoner exchanges as they have in the past.The Misfits also discuss the recovery of further human remains from the Titan submersible debris zone, and the re-introduction of grizzly bears into forests.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

palestine

ukraine

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, israeli-gaza war, lottery tickets, government shutdown, congressman george santos, robert f. kennedy jr.'s candidacy for president, hamas’ offensive, gag order on trump