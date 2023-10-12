https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/lavrov-holds-press-conference-in-kyrgyzstans-bishkek-1114121879.html
Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) ministerial meeting in Bishkek.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) ministerial meeting in Bishkek. The talks focused on expanding and strengthening cooperation among member states in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA).
The talks focused on expanding and strengthening cooperation among member states in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.