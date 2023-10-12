International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek
Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek
Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) ministerial meeting in Bishkek.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) ministerial meeting in Bishkek. The talks focused on expanding and strengthening cooperation among member states in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
Lavrov holds press conference in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek
Lavrov holds press conference in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek
Lavrov Holds Press Conference in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek

06:04 GMT 12.10.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers (CMFA).
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference following the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) ministerial meeting in Bishkek.
The talks focused on expanding and strengthening cooperation among member states in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more.
