https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/political-warfare-1114120049.html

Political Warfare

Political Warfare

The US House has remained under complete chaos as lawmakers look to confirm a new contender for the speakership position following the historic ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

2023-10-12T03:24+0000

2023-10-12T03:24+0000

2023-10-12T03:20+0000

americas

matt gaetz

joe biden

republican party

us democratic party

house speaker

us

political cartoons

cartoons

ted rall

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114116292_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_02613aa11b5aa5a41d5eacc19666a976.jpg

The attack came by surprise: quick, sudden, deadly. The assailant moved with stealth, sizing up his victim, waiting for just the right moment. By the time the plot was discovered, it was far too late. Such was the political decapitation last week of the House Republican leadership by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.After the recent launch of impeachment hearings against President Joe Biden, House Freedom Caucus members set their sights within their own Republican Party. Now, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy is licking his wounds, and Republicans are struggling to choose a new leader, with renewed commitment to their political base.No one seems to know for sure what the consequences will be. Establishment figures denounced the move and the disruption that ensued. But with Congress’ approval rating standing at around 19%, does Gaetz have anything to lose by attacking political institutions?On some issues, it appears there is more lively debate within the Republican Party than among Democrats, at least if discourse around funding for Ukraine is any indication. Events may play to Republicans’ favor if the party is seen as more dynamic, more anti-establishment, less reverent of sacred cows.One such shibboleth was on display this week as politicians from both parties rushed to express America’s undying support for Israel in the shadow of Hamas’ attack. So far, the question is not over whether to send aid to the Middle Eastern ally, but how much. House members suggested they may even send it before resolving the leadership question.As the old saying goes, “politics stops at the water’s edge,” and America’s foreign policy habits die hard. While the fight for the speakership rages on, bipartisan support for Israel remains sacrosanct.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231011/who-is-steve-scalise-lawmaker-nominated-by-gop-to-serve-as-next-house-speaker-1114117085.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kevin mccarthy, house speakership, us house of representatives, who will be next house speaker