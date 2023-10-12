https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/putin-and-kyrgyz-president-zhaparov-meet-in-bishkek-1114122188.html
Putin and Kyrgyz President Zhaparov Meet in Bishkek
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Bishkek with an official visit on the eve of the CIS Summit of heads of state.
08:34 GMT 12.10.2023 (Updated: 08:59 GMT 12.10.2023)
A meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of State will be held in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on Friday, and will take place in both narrow and enlarged formats.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov hold meeting in extended format. Later in the day, Putin and Japarov are expected to make a joint press statement.
During his two-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan, Putin will take part in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, hold a number of bilateral meetings - including with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev - and attend a number of other events.
The first day of the visit will begin with an official meeting between the Russian leader and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Sadyr Zhaparov.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!