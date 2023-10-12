https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/putin-azeri-president-aliyev-meet-in-bishkek-kyrgyzstan-1114123106.html
Putin, Azeri President Aliyev Meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Putin, Azeri President Aliyev Meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a bilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek.
2023-10-12T14:31+0000
2023-10-12T14:31+0000
2023-10-12T14:51+0000
world
bishkek
kyrgyzstan
ilham aliyev
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102897446_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_54cc6012d16d07d4a1f1d6d52a27ee98.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a bilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek.The two presidents are expected to discuss the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the integration of ethnic Armenians, the observance of internationally recognized rights and freedoms, and the situation with Russian peacekeepers. The CIS leaders are expected to attend the annual summit in Bishkek on October 13.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
bishkek
kyrgyzstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1f/1102897446_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_400e502ea3cf3bbe4ea8f522d07b4557.jpg
Putin, Azeri President Aliyev Meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Putin, Azeri President Aliyev Meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
2023-10-12T14:31+0000
true
PT1M38S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, ilham aliyev, csto summit
russian president vladimir putin, ilham aliyev, csto summit
Putin, Azeri President Aliyev Meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
14:31 GMT 12.10.2023 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 12.10.2023)
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin began his work program in Bishkek. During his two-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan, he will attend a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of State and hold a number of bilateral meetings.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a bilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek.
The two presidents are expected to discuss the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the integration of ethnic Armenians, the observance of internationally recognized rights and freedoms, and the situation with Russian peacekeepers.
The CIS leaders are expected to attend the annual summit in Bishkek on October 13.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.