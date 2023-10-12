https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/putin-azeri-president-aliyev-meet-in-bishkek-kyrgyzstan-1114123106.html

Putin, Azeri President Aliyev Meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a bilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek.

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a bilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek.The two presidents are expected to discuss the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the integration of ethnic Armenians, the observance of internationally recognized rights and freedoms, and the situation with Russian peacekeepers. The CIS leaders are expected to attend the annual summit in Bishkek on October 13.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

