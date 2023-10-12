International
Putin, Azeri President Aliyev Meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Putin, Azeri President Aliyev Meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a bilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek.
2023-10-12T14:31+0000
2023-10-12T14:51+0000
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a bilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek.The two presidents are expected to discuss the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the integration of ethnic Armenians, the observance of internationally recognized rights and freedoms, and the situation with Russian peacekeepers. The CIS leaders are expected to attend the annual summit in Bishkek on October 13.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
Putin, Azeri President Aliyev Meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Putin, Azeri President Aliyev Meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Putin, Azeri President Aliyev Meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

14:31 GMT 12.10.2023 (Updated: 14:51 GMT 12.10.2023)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks after trilateral talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on Monday, October 31, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks after trilateral talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on Monday, October 31, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2023
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin began his work program in Bishkek. During his two-day official visit to Kyrgyzstan, he will attend a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads of State and hold a number of bilateral meetings.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a bilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek.
The two presidents are expected to discuss the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the integration of ethnic Armenians, the observance of internationally recognized rights and freedoms, and the situation with Russian peacekeepers.
The CIS leaders are expected to attend the annual summit in Bishkek on October 13.
