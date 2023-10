https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/putin-congratulates-kim-jong-un-on-anniversary-of-establishment-of-diplomatic-relations-1114130732.html

Putin Congratulates Kim Jong Un on Anniversary of Establishment of Diplomatic Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and North Korea, adding that ties between nations are developing in all areas.

“Dear comrade Kim Jong Un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our states… I note with satisfaction that, based on the glorious traditions of the past, Russia-Korea ties continue to actively develop in all directions,” Putin said in a letter to Kim, as quoted in the Kremlin’s statement.

