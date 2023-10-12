https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/russian-military-presses-forward-after-stifling-ukrainian-offensive-1114114384.html

Russian Military Presses Forward After Stifling Ukrainian Offensive

Russian Military Presses Forward After Stifling Ukrainian Offensive

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of topics from around the world, including the Russian military's push forward in the Donbass region after the failed Ukrainian offensive.

2023-10-12T04:02+0000

2023-10-12T04:02+0000

2023-10-12T10:30+0000

fault lines

radio

gaza

israel

palestine

ukraine

joe biden

donbass

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0b/1114114219_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_31013c2c903f848f144426bd822725f3.png

Russian Military Presses Forward After Stifling Ukrainian Offensive On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of topics from around the world, including the Russian military's push forward in the Donbass region after the failed Ukrainian offensive.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security ExpertTareq Hajjajj - Gaza-Based JournalistScott Ritter - Ex-UN Weapons InspectorSteve Gill - Lawyer, Political Commentator and Radio HostIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda about the ongoing push by the Russian military into the Kiev regime areas, amid the latter's failed offensive.In the second hour, journalist Tareq Hajjajj joined the show to discuss the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Gaza, where he is currently a resident.In the latter part of the hour, former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter spoke to Fault Lines about the Hamas attack and the Israeli military response in Gaza.In the final hour, lawyer, political commentator and host Steve Gill provided his insight into the upcoming House Speaker vote, along with the latest Biden family drama.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza

israel

palestine

ukraine

donbass

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, ukraine failed offensive, israeli bombardment of gaza, hamas attack, house speaker vote, biden family drama