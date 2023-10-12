https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/theres-no-business-like-war-business-who-are-americas-top-weapons-clients-1114138941.html

There's No Business Like War Business: Who are America's Top Weapons Clients?

There's No Business Like War Business: Who are America's Top Weapons Clients?

The United States is by far the largest exporter of weapons in the world, with a vast network of alliances, bases and bilateral agreements allowing it to account for as much as 40 percent of all global arms exports in 2022. Who are Washington's biggest customers? Some of the answers may surprise you.

The Biden administration is busy at work trying to jam additional arms assistance for Ukraine and Taiwan into a new $2 billion military aid package for Israel making its way through Congress. The urgent bill, seen by Beltway insiders as an obvious ploy to keep the arms and ammo flowing to Kiev amid growing intransigence to the idea by some House Republicans, comes against the background of an increasingly militarized world, with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute calculating a 3.7 percent surge in global military spending in 2022 to a record $2.24 trillion total, with NATO countries accounting for a whopping $1.2 trillion of that figure. 2023 defense spending is expected to see further increases globally, with the protracted NATO proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, combined with the militarization of the East and South China Seas, spiking tensions along the Korean Peninsula, and most recently the explosion of violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza driving demand sky high, and leading to up to a double digit surge in US defense stocks in trading early in the week.In this environment, it should come as no surprise that American defense giants including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing are looking to cash in on the carnage. These are some of their top clients.

