https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/us-citizen-wins-1765bln-in-lottery-second-largest-prize-in-us-history-1114135254.html
US Citizen Wins $1.765Bln in Lottery, Second Largest Prize in US History
US Citizen Wins $1.765Bln in Lottery, Second Largest Prize in US History
A citizen of the US state of California has won a $1,765 billion jackpot, which is the second largest lottery prize in US history, the Powerball lottery game company said on Thursday.
2023-10-12T10:54+0000
2023-10-12T10:54+0000
2023-10-12T10:54+0000
beyond politics
us
california
lottery
prize
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106038/28/1060382852_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_649a9886536a6835cf0945dfc6d6c532.jpg
"A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night to win a Powerball jackpot worth $1.765 billion ... The prize ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022," the company said in a statement. The winner has two options to receive the prize — they can choose either a lump sum of $774.1 million or an annuitized payment worth $1.765 billion. In the second case, the lucky ticket holder will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Both payment options are before taxes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220205/lucky-briton-wins-109-mln-jackpot-in-euromillions-lottery-1092766672.html
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106038/28/1060382852_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_7b60344798fece73b39f0ae64164eb84.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us citizen, us state of california, prize in us history
us citizen, us state of california, prize in us history
US Citizen Wins $1.765Bln in Lottery, Second Largest Prize in US History
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A citizen of the US state of California has won a $1,765 billion jackpot, which is the second largest lottery prize in US history, the Powerball lottery game company said on Thursday.
"A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night to win a Powerball jackpot worth $1.765 billion ... The prize
ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022," the company said in a statement.
5 February 2022, 04:35 GMT
The winner has two options to receive the prize — they can choose either a lump sum of $774.1 million or an annuitized payment worth $1.765 billion. In the second case, the lucky ticket holder will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Both payment options are before taxes.