US Citizen Wins $1.765Bln in Lottery, Second Largest Prize in US History

A citizen of the US state of California has won a $1,765 billion jackpot, which is the second largest lottery prize in US history, the Powerball lottery game company said on Thursday.

2023-10-12T10:54+0000

"A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night to win a Powerball jackpot worth $1.765 billion ... The prize ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot ever won, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022," the company said in a statement. The winner has two options to receive the prize — they can choose either a lump sum of $774.1 million or an annuitized payment worth $1.765 billion. In the second case, the lucky ticket holder will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Both payment options are before taxes.

