https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/us-coast-guard-recovers-new-debris-presumed-human-remains-linked-to-titan-implosion-1114118108.html

US Coast Guard Recovers New Debris, 'Presumed' Human Remains Linked to Titan Implosion

US Coast Guard Recovers New Debris, 'Presumed' Human Remains Linked to Titan Implosion

On Tuesday, the US Coast Guard announced that they had recovered “additional presumed human remains” as well as the last of the debris from the Titan submersible accident in June.

2023-10-12T00:01+0000

2023-10-12T00:01+0000

2023-10-12T00:54+0000

americas

submarine

titan

titanic

accident

tragedy

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/03/1111643384_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c525c54dd206ac6821baf0a18157e074.jpg

The US Coast Guard announced on Tuesday that officials recovered “additional presumed human remains,” as well as remaining debris from the Titan submersible that imploded as it made its descent toward the Titanic in June.The agency detailed that the human remains were “carefully recovered from within the debris” and later “transported for analysis by US medical professionals."Officials added that its Marine Board of Investigation would coordinate with the US National Transportation Safety Board in order to review the recovered remains from the accident. Both agencies, as well as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, have been working together to conduct the salvage operation.The new traces of debris and human remains were initially found on October 4, more than three months after five passengers were killed in an implosion while on board the Titan, a 23,000-pound sub said to be about the size of a minivan.American businessman and engineer Stockton Rush, 61, was the founder of OceanGate Expeditions and the pilot of the Titan. Rush charged each passenger up to $250,000 for a ride that would ultimately end in their deaths, as well as his own. In 2018, a professional trade group had warned OceanGate that their experimental approach to the design of their sub could lead to potentially catastrophic outcomes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230706/oceangate-says-suspended-all-exploration-commercial-operations-after-titan-sub-incident-1111704834.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

titan, titanic, submarine, submersible, accident, submarine implosion, stockton rush