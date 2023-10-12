International
On Tuesday, the US Coast Guard announced that they had recovered “additional presumed human remains” as well as the last of the debris from the Titan submersible accident in June.
US Coast Guard Recovers New Debris, 'Presumed' Human Remains Linked to Titan Implosion

An artist's representation of the Titan submersible used by OceanGate Expeditions, which imploded near the wreck of the RMS Titanic on June 18, 2023. Five died in the accident.
The Titan submersible experienced a disastrous implosion in June early on in its trip to see the wreckage of the Titanic, located some 13,000 feet below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean.
The US Coast Guard announced on Tuesday that officials recovered “additional presumed human remains,” as well as remaining debris from the Titan submersible that imploded as it made its descent toward the Titanic in June.
The agency detailed that the human remains were “carefully recovered from within the debris” and later “transported for analysis by US medical professionals."
Officials added that its Marine Board of Investigation would coordinate with the US National Transportation Safety Board in order to review the recovered remains from the accident. Both agencies, as well as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, have been working together to conduct the salvage operation.
The new traces of debris and human remains were initially found on October 4, more than three months after five passengers were killed in an implosion while on board the Titan, a 23,000-pound sub said to be about the size of a minivan.
On June 18, the Titan plunged below the water to begin its voyage to see the Titanic wreckage, but about 1 hour and 45 minutes into the journey the crew lost contact with their mother ship, which was providing surface support about 900 nautical miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Following a search-and-rescue mission, and a subsequent recovery mission, the Coast Guard found the sub’s tail cone and other debris on the ocean floor, about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on June 22.

American businessman and engineer Stockton Rush, 61, was the founder of OceanGate Expeditions and the pilot of the Titan. Rush charged each passenger up to $250,000 for a ride that would ultimately end in their deaths, as well as his own. In 2018, a professional trade group had warned OceanGate that their experimental approach to the design of their sub could lead to potentially catastrophic outcomes.

The Coast Guard Marine's Board of Investigation (MBI) has been leading the investigation into the cause of the implosion alongside authorities from Canada, France and the United Kingdom. Investigators are expected to look for possible "misconduct, incompetence, negligence, unskillfulness or willful violation of law" by OceanGate.

A public hearing on the accident is also expected in the future.

