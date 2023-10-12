International
US Threatened Countries Not to Vote for Russia's UNHRC Membership - Eritrean Envoy
US Threatened Countries Not to Vote for Russia's UNHRC Membership - Eritrean Envoy
The United States employed threats and other bullying tactics to discourage nations from voting in favor of Russia's bid to join the United Nations Human Rights Council.
The official emphasized that "the Human Rights Council elections yesterday does not reflect the will of the people."Tesfamariam said the results of the vote indicate a small number of countries "are allowed to run the system," a situation that could jeopardize UN's legitimacy, efficacy and credibility.
21:35 GMT 12.10.2023
A general view of the assembly hall during the 6th United Nations Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the U.N. in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Sept. 10, 2007. The Human Rights Council opened a three-week session Monday.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States employed threats and other bullying tactics to discourage nations from voting in favor of Russia's bid to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, Permanent Representative of Eritrea to the UN Sophia Tesfamariam told Sputnik on Wednesday.
The official emphasized that "the Human Rights Council elections yesterday does not reflect the will of the people."

"There were countries that were bullied, there were countries that were threatened to not vote for Russia," Tesfamariam said, adding that the US was the main country behind the pressure tactics.

Tesfamariam said the results of the vote indicate a small number of countries "are allowed to run the system," a situation that could jeopardize UN's legitimacy, efficacy and credibility.
Some Countries Who Supported Russia's Expulsion From UNHRC Were Under Pressure - Kremlin
Earlier this week, Russia was unsuccessful in its bid to gain a seat on the UN Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 term. Within the group of Eastern European states, Albania and Bulgaria successfully secured spots with 123 and 160 votes, respectively, overshadowing Russia's 83 votes.

Following the vote, Maria Zabolotskaya, deputy permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, asserted that the US exercised substantial pressure on nations, urging them to favor Albania over Russia during the voting process.

