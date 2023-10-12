US Threatened Countries Not to Vote for Russia's UNHRC Membership - Eritrean Envoy

Earlier this week, Russia was unsuccessful in its bid to gain a seat on the UN Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 term. Within the group of Eastern European states, Albania and Bulgaria successfully secured spots with 123 and 160 votes, respectively, overshadowing Russia's 83 votes.

Following the vote, Maria Zabolotskaya, deputy permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, asserted that the US exercised substantial pressure on nations, urging them to favor Albania over Russia during the voting process.