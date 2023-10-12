International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/watch-israeli-army-strike-house-of-senior-hamas-member-1114122511.html
Watch Israeli Army Strike House of Senior Hamas Member
Watch Israeli Army Strike House of Senior Hamas Member
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has released footage showing Israeli fighter jets striking the house of Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade.
2023-10-12T06:10+0000
2023-10-12T06:10+0000
world
gaza strip
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114121681_97:0:1317:686_1920x0_80_0_0_22021242a6a3270392de51745f51a754.jpg
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has released footage showing Israeli fighter jets striking the house of Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade.Shamla’s house was allegedly used to store weapons “intended to carry out terrorist operations against Israel", according to the IDF.
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Israeli army kills senior Hamas member
Israeli army kills senior Hamas member
2023-10-12T06:10+0000
true
PT0M05S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114121681_250:0:1165:686_1920x0_80_0_0_03cb7a21814f5df2952facf8934e56f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel defense force, hamas naval formation, rafah brigade.
israel defense force, hamas naval formation, rafah brigade.

Watch Israeli Army Strike House of Senior Hamas Member

06:10 GMT 12.10.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a massive surprise rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes.
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has released footage showing Israeli fighter jets striking the house of Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade.
Shamla’s house was allegedly used to store weapons “intended to carry out terrorist operations against Israel", according to the IDF.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала