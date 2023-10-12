https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/watch-israeli-army-strike-house-of-senior-hamas-member-1114122511.html
Watch Israeli Army Strike House of Senior Hamas Member
Watch Israeli Army Strike House of Senior Hamas Member
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has released footage showing Israeli fighter jets striking the house of Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade.
2023-10-12T06:10+0000
2023-10-12T06:10+0000
2023-10-12T06:10+0000
world
gaza strip
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
palestine-israel conflict
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114121681_97:0:1317:686_1920x0_80_0_0_22021242a6a3270392de51745f51a754.jpg
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has released footage showing Israeli fighter jets striking the house of Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade.Shamla’s house was allegedly used to store weapons “intended to carry out terrorist operations against Israel", according to the IDF.
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114121681_250:0:1165:686_1920x0_80_0_0_03cb7a21814f5df2952facf8934e56f0.jpg
Israeli army kills senior Hamas member
Israeli army kills senior Hamas member
2023-10-12T06:10+0000
true
PT0M05S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel defense force, hamas naval formation, rafah brigade.
israel defense force, hamas naval formation, rafah brigade.
Watch Israeli Army Strike House of Senior Hamas Member
On October 7, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a massive surprise rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes.
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has released footage showing Israeli fighter jets striking the house of Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade.
Shamla’s house was allegedly used to store weapons “intended to carry out terrorist operations against Israel", according to the IDF.