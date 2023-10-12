https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/watch-israeli-army-strike-house-of-senior-hamas-member-1114122511.html

Watch Israeli Army Strike House of Senior Hamas Member

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) has released footage showing Israeli fighter jets striking the house of Muhammad Abu Shamla, a senior operative from the Hamas naval formation in the Rafah Brigade.

Shamla's house was allegedly used to store weapons "intended to carry out terrorist operations against Israel", according to the IDF.

