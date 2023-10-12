https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/watch-russian-spetsnaz-show-off-huge-haul-of-nato-rations-in-ukraine-1114153189.html

Watch Russian Spetsnaz Show Off Huge Haul of NATO Rations Meant for Ukraine

Russian forces fighting NATO-backed forces in Ukraine are used to seeing, hearing from and being fired at by mercs hailing from Western countries, and coming into contact with alliance weaponry ranging from small arms to heavy battle tanks on a regular basis. But once in a blue moon, the ‘surprises’ they get are of a more pleasant variety.

Russian Spetsnaz troops in the ruins of the liberated city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) have decided to show off the diverse range of foods sent to Ukraine by NATO countries.Footage shows soldiers in a makeshift storage facility filled with “mountains of food” left by Ukrainian forces during their retreat from the city, including vast stocks of baked beans from Turkiye, Starbucks coffee, Italian canned pork, rice packaged in Poland and even British chicken broth.The US and its allies have sent close to $175 billion in military, economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including thousands of tons of military field rations and other food that can be stored over long periods and doesn't require much work to prepare.It's unclear how long this 'Manna from Heaven' will continue, however, with Biden White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby warning this week that the US aid won't be "indefinite," and that Washington is "coming near to the end of the rope" as it shifts its focus to Israel.

