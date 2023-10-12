https://sputnikglobe.com/20231012/which-us-celebrities-have-made-statements-about-new-israeli-palestinian-violence-1114151855.html

Which US Celebrities Have Made Statements About New Israeli-Palestinian Violence?

The fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces has killed more than 2,500 people since Saturday, with thousands more injured and some 300,000 displaced in Gaza, one of the world’s most densely populated territories.

The latest outbreak of fighting between Israelis and Palestinians began on Saturday with Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which shocked the world with huge rocket volleys and an unprecedented sally from the Gaza Strip and killing of hundreds of civilians in nearby Israeli border towns. The tide has since turned, and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip for days, severing electricity, water, and fuel to the densely populated territory, killing more than 1,400.With the world’s attention turned to the southern Levant and the deaths and suffering on both sides, celebrities have felt compelled to issue statements on social media expressing their solidarity with one side or the other, or to simply wish for an end to the violence and for the victims to find peace.Here is an incomplete list of how some of America’s most famous figures have sounded off about the conflict:Some came down firmly on the side of Israel, expressing their support for the Israeli government and the IDF.Israeli actress Gal Godot, who once served a conscription round in the IDF and is a vocal supporter, stayed true to form, posting “The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”Barbara Streisand, the Jewish American singer who once performed Hatikvah, the Israeli national anthem, for then-Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, posted a message saying she had been “shocked and shaken” by the killings of Jews and the taking of hostages by Hamas, calling it “brutality without humanity or compassion” and wishing for the safe return of the hostages.Jewish American Natalie Portman also gave her support to “the people of Israel,” saying “I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected.”American singer Madonna, who isn’t Jewish but is known throughout the Jewish world as one of the rare non-Jews who celebrates Jewish holidays and studies the mystical discipline of Kabbalah, gave her support to the families of Israeli victims as well, saying she was praying for “all who are suffering or who will suffer from this conflict.”Another non-Jew who dabbles in Jewish culture is Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who is reported to say the Shema, the Jewish declaration of faith, before each concert with his Jewish manager, attempted to post in solidarity with Israel. He posted a black-and-white image with the text “Praying for Israel” over it, but as many pointed out afterward, the photo is of bombing damage in Gaza caused by the IDF.Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese-American Catholic who became known for her adult film career but has since become known as a vocal defender of Palestinian militants, offered a cheeky response that infuriated many of her followers.Following outrage, Khalifa later clarified: "I just want to make it clear that this statement in no way shape or form is [inciting] spread of violence. I specifically said freedom fighters because that's what the Palestinian citizens are... fighting for freedom every day."Palestinian-American model Gigi Hadid, who has long been an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian struggle, adopted a more even-handed tone for her recent statement, saying that “the terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with & does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine’ movement. The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back&forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the idea that being pro-Palestine = antisemitic.”Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson similarly expressed support for those suffering on both sides, saying “the growing loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives is heart-wrenching as this war escalates to immense proportions.”American Actress Susan Sarandon didn’t make a statement, but notably reshared a number of older posts on her social media in which she expressed her support for Palestine and opposition to Israeli strikes in Gaza.The Kardashian sisters issued a series of statements, starting with Kylie Jenner sharing a post by the pro-Israeli organization Stand With Us that included an image of the Israeli flag and said Now and always, we stand with the people is Israel!” After the post was flooded with pro-Palestine comments, Jenner deleted the post and offered no further comment.Kris Jenner and Chloe and Kourtney Kardashian later issued a joint statement condemning Hamas as a “terrorist organization” and calling on non-Jews to check in on their Jewish friends “given the thousands of years of persecution of Jews.”Kim, on the other hand, made her own post that did not mention Israel, Palestinians, or Hamas, but said “I take the side of humanity. No one should suffer at the hands of a terrorist.”

