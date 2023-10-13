https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/blinken-in-israel-gaza-health-facilities-bombed-uaw-strike-spreads-1114157718.html

Blinken in Israel, Gaza Health Facilities Bombed, UAW Strike Spreads

Misinformation flies fast in the latest war between Israel and Gaza.

Professor and political analyst Mohammed Marandi joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the historic call between the leaders of Iran and Saudi Arabia, more confirmation that Egypt warned Israel that something was being planned in Gaza, and why the CIA has chosen now to describe the 1953 coup it backed in Iran as “undemocratic.”Medical doctor and activist Dr. Margaret Flowers discusses anachronistic reporting on Israel and Gaza, the state of Gaza’s health care system amid an ongoing bombardment, how tax-exempt non-profit hospitals in the United States fail to provide the free care they should, whether California’s new conservatorship law will help or hurt the unwell people it is intended to usher to treatment, and why people distrust cleanup efforts in the East Palestine area months after a train derailment caused an environmental disaster.Technologist and the cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses why the technological and surveillance systems of Israel were not able to predict or catch the offensive launched by Hamas this weekend, what security measures Israel has implemented since the Hamas incursion, how AI-generated images are used in the promotion of disinformation online, and how long personal photo manipulation tools can be kept out of photojournalism.Writer and editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses the role of the United States in the conflict between Israel and Palestine, how atrocities affect warfare and also affect sympathies, what conditions might spur Hezbollah or Iran to get involved in this war or what conditions might spur Israel to take the fight to them, how American politics are affecting US aid to Israel and Ukraine, Congress scrambling to find a House speaker amid rising international tensions, the spread of the United Auto Workers strike and increase of pressure on automaker corporations, and the collapsing of negotiations between the actors and studios in Hollywood.Canadian author and activist Yves Engler discusses a growing Canadian homelessness crisis, the expansion of the medical assistance in dying program in Canada, the right to free speech and individuals losing their jobs for political speech, and an update on the Canadian Trucker convoy organizers’ trial.The Misfits also discuss phone apps offering the same old payday loans, more indictments for Senator Bob Menendez, changing support for the potential new House speakers, and a surprising call from the US Senate.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

