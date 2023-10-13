https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/cis-summit-kicks-off-in-bishkek-kyrgyzstan-1114162655.html
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit takes place on October 13 in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov.
The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit is taking place on October 13 in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.
Sputnik is live as the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States Summit takes place in Bishkek.
During the event, key issues such as strengthening cooperation in trade, economy, culture, and humanitarian efforts will be discussed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit of the CIS Council of Heads of State. During the summit, the CIS leaders will sum up the results of the interaction within the organization in 2023, identify key goals for the future, and exchange views on the latest global and regional developments.
The Russian president will also brief his counterparts on the priorities of Russia's CIS chairmanship in 2024.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to find out more!