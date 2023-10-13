https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/ecuador-sending-aircraft-to-israel-to-evacuate-nationals-1114162316.html
Ecuador Sending Aircraft to Israel to Evacuate Nationals
Ecuador will send a plane to Israel on Saturday to evacuate its citizens from the conflict zone, President Guillermo Lasso said.
“Amid the difficult situation that Israel is experiencing due to the Hamas attack, we have taken various actions to guarantee the lives of the Ecuadorians who are there as residents or tourists,” the president wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). A total of 140 Ecuadorian citizens, most of them tourists, have already left Israel. Lasso said a humanitarian flight has been prepared for departure on Saturday, capable of evacuating 260 citizens from Tel Aviv in one flight. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. Israel has ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injuries as a result of the escalation. Russia's Foreign Ministry has called on the sides to stop hostilities.
Ecuador Sending Aircraft to Israel to Evacuate Nationals
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Ecuador will send a plane to Israel on Saturday to evacuate its citizens from the conflict zone, President Guillermo Lasso said.
“Amid the difficult situation that Israel is experiencing due to the Hamas attack, we have taken various actions to guarantee the lives of the Ecuadorians who are there as residents or tourists,” the president wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
A total of 140 Ecuadorian citizens, most of them tourists, have already left Israel
.
Lasso said a humanitarian flight has been prepared for departure on Saturday, capable of evacuating 260 citizens from Tel Aviv in one flight.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting Israel to declare a state of war the following day and launch retaliatory strikes. Israel has ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Both Israel and Palestine have reported over 1,000 deaths and thousands of injuries as a result of the escalation.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has called on the sides to stop hostilities.