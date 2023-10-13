https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/gaza-residents-reveal-real-horrors-they-are-experiencing-1114165300.html

Gaza Residents Reveal Real Horrors They Are Experiencing

Gaza Residents Reveal Real Horrors They Are Experiencing

A humanitarian crisis is rapidly unfolding in the Gaza Strip, as local residents are deprived of water, food, medicine, and electricity.

Earlier, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said the Gaza Strip needs safe corridors for the delivery of food and medicine.Gaza Strip residents told Sputnik that a delay in international help may turn the strip into a mass grave.'What We Are Experiencing Now Cannot Be Described'Adel Zharna is a journalist from the Gaza Strip. He highlighted that there is no shelter or refuge in Gaza at all:He also addressed the international community by saying “Save Gaza, we are dying.”Total Blockade of GazaShehab Younis, a photographer and filmmaker, is based in Rafah city, near the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. He described the humanitarian situation there as “increasingly acute”:The young Palestinian also noted that the Gaza Strip infrastructure could not cope with the ongoing disaster under the total blockade. Mortuaries and hospitals are full and overcrowded.Moreover, Shehab mentioned that civilians in Gaza will face a slow and painful death without humanitarian aid and opened corridors. He pointed out:Gaza Strip residents cannot even leave the enclave. There were only two checkpoints through which to exit – Kerem Shalom to Israel and Rafah to Egypt. The first one was completely destroyed during Hamas' attack on southern Israel last weekend. And the second one, Shehab said, is closed too.The Gaza Strip, a coastal enclave controlled by Hamas, has been hit by airstrikes since Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “total siege” of the area, including cutting off electricity, food, water, and fuel supplies. According to UN data, more than 260,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Gaza. More than 2,500 houses have been destroyed in Gaza, and about 23,000 have been left so damaged that living in them is impossible.

