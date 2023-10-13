https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/israel-forms-unity-government-ahead-of-military-operation-in-gaza-1114150913.html
Israel Forms Unity Government Ahead of Military Operation in Gaza
Israel Forms Unity Government Ahead of Military Operation in Gaza
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Israel's new unity government.
Israel Forms Union Government Ahead of Military Operation in Gaza
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Israel's new unity government.
Dan Lazare - Independent journalist
Aviv Bushinsky - Former Media Advisor and Chief of Staff for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Dan Kovalik - Human rights, labor rights lawyer
Lauren Fix - Auto Expert

The show kicks off with Independent journalist Dan Lazare joining The Final Countdown to share his insights on the newly nominated Steve Scalise and the likelihood he will gather enough votes to become the Speaker of the House.

Then, Former media advisor and Chief of Staff for Netanyahu, Aviv Bushinsky, joins The Final Countdown to discuss Israel's new unity government.

The second hour begins with Human and labor rights lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on RFK Jr.'s Super PAC raising $11 million.

The show closes with Auto Expert Lauren Fix sharing her perspective on the UAW Strike expanding to Kentucky.
Israel Forms Unity Government Ahead of Military Operation in Gaza
04:15 GMT 13.10.2023 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 13.10.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including Israel's new unity government.
Dan Lazare - Independent journalist
Aviv Bushinsky - Former Media Advisor and Chief of Staff for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Dan Kovalik - Human rights, labor rights lawyer
The show kicks off with Independent journalist Dan Lazare joining The Final Countdown to share his insights on the newly nominated Steve Scalise and the likelihood he will gather enough votes to become the Speaker of the House.
Then, Former media advisor and Chief of Staff for Netanyahu, Aviv Bushinsky, joins The Final Countdown to discuss Israel's new unity government.
The second hour begins with Human and labor rights lawyer Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on RFK Jr.'s Super PAC raising $11 million.
The show closes with Auto Expert Lauren Fix sharing her perspective on the UAW Strike expanding to Kentucky.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM